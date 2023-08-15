- The Opera Unica was unveiled as a showcase for Lamborghini's Ad Personam program.
- The paint, inspired by Sardinia's seas and skies, took 370 hours to apply.
- Only 1,499 Sterrato models will be made, but the Opera Unica is one of one.
This Unique Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Took 370 Hours to Paint
Inspired by the seas and skies of Sardinia, Lamborghini shows off a unique Huracán
This year is Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary, and that means the brand with the bull has been celebrating throughout the year — whether that means parading Lambo models through the streets of Italy, unveiling a trio of new limited-edition models or, in this case, producing a wild one-off. The Opera Unica is based on a Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, and was built to showcase the capabilities of Lambo’s Ad Personam personalization program. This Sterrato was treated to a unique and time-consuming paint job — one that took 370 hours to complete.
The finish was inspired by Sardinia's skies and sea. Applied entirely by hand, the three-color paint is made to look like a frozen liquid draped over the Sterrato’s bodywork. The paint was applied in stages, beginning with a solid Blu Amnis shade. Blue Grifo was then etched by hand, with Blu Fedra applied last. Some elements are finished in matte black to add contrast to the bodywork.
This contrast is present inside, too. Here, Lamborghini made use of carbon fiber, which mixes nicely with the Blu Delphinus leather trimmings. A specially dyed Alcantara was cooked up for the wheel, which also features leather.
While other examples might not be as attention-grabbing as the Opera Unica, owners will still be able to point to the numbered plaque and tell their friends that it's one of only 1,499 Sterratos in existence.
Edmunds says
The Sterrato is already cool, but a hand-painted exterior with 370 hours of work behind it certainly helps tip the scales toward icy. When you’re spending Lamborghini money, you ought to be able to do whatever you want to your Sterrato.