This Unique Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Took 370 Hours to Paint

This year is Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary, and that means the brand with the bull has been celebrating throughout the year — whether that means parading Lambo models through the streets of Italy, unveiling a trio of new limited-edition models or, in this case, producing a wild one-off. The Opera Unica is based on a Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, and was built to showcase the capabilities of Lambo’s Ad Personam personalization program. This Sterrato was treated to a unique and time-consuming paint job — one that took 370 hours to complete.

The finish was inspired by Sardinia's skies and sea. Applied entirely by hand, the three-color paint is made to look like a frozen liquid draped over the Sterrato’s bodywork. The paint was applied in stages, beginning with a solid Blu Amnis shade. Blue Grifo was then etched by hand, with Blu Fedra applied last. Some elements are finished in matte black to add contrast to the bodywork.