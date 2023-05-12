Driving the Sterrato on asphalt, you'd be hard-pressed to tell that these are indeed all-terrain tires. They're quieter than many "off-road" tires you get on a soft-roader SUV but still deliver ample grip and very predictable responses during aggressive driving. They do not offer anywhere near the outright grip of the tires you can get on the standard Huracan, but even with its lower on-road limits, the Sterrato is arguably a bit more fun and playful than its more serious stablemates. It's shockingly easy, and so much fun, to induce a slide.

Another impressive feature of these tires is their run-flat construction. Anybody who has driven off-road knows just how easy it is to pick up a puncture and have your day ruined. Considering there's no room for a spare tire, and that the Sterrato runs a staggered setup (235/40 R19 for the front and 285/40 R19 for the rear), you'll be grateful for any extended range the run-flat capability gives you. Those who live in winter climates will be pleased to know that Bridgestone's Blizzak snow tire will also be available for the Sterrato.

Sideways. Lots of sideways

We'll skip any detailed on-road driving impressions and go straight to hurtling toward the dirt on the outside of a third gear left-hander at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway near Palm Springs, California. A quick flip of the drive selector from Sport to Rally mode, even at 100 mph, lets you go from fear of running out of real estate to simply using more of it. And you can do a lot more than you think.