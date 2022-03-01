- Jeep just revealed images of its first EV SUV.
- But the images are the only pieces of information they gave us.
- No specs, no interior shots and not even a name.
It was really only a matter of time before Jeep dove headfirst into the full-electric SUV craze that's currently taking over the market. The Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID4 have been leading the charge for EVs, and it's no surprise that Jeep wants a piece of the action. That said, it's clear from these images that Jeep plans on going its own way with its first EV.
The photos reveal something that looks similar to the current Renegade. A squat stance, tough black plastic for the bumpers and fenders, and a black decal on the hood all point to something that will have a rugged edge to it. As for how big it is, we have no idea, but keep in mind that size can be hard to judge. When the Ioniq 5 broke cover it looked like a tall hatchback, but in reality it's closer to a midsize SUV. We think the photos of this Jeep are pulling the same trick, and that when this car reaches production it will compete with cars like the Ioniq 5 and Mach-E in terms of overall size.
Other important info like how many motors it has, how big the battery is, how much range it offers, and basically everything else is still under wraps. Jeep didn't even give the car a name, and until it makes a full debut, all we can do is speculate. But Stellantis has already given us a few hints as to what we can expect.
In July of last year, Jeep's parent company previewed four new electric platforms. It's likely the upcoming EV will be built on the STLA small platform, feature a battery pack between 37 and 82 kWh, and have up to 300 miles of range on a single charge. That would put it right in line with key competitors from Hyundai, Kia, Ford and Tesla. We expect to have more concrete info in the near future, as Jeep's first EV makes its debut in the coming months.
Since Jeep has decided to not give its new EV a name, we're going to call it Jeffery.