It was really only a matter of time before Jeep dove headfirst into the full-electric SUV craze that's currently taking over the market. The Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID4 have been leading the charge for EVs, and it's no surprise that Jeep wants a piece of the action. That said, it's clear from these images that Jeep plans on going its own way with its first EV.

The photos reveal something that looks similar to the current Renegade. A squat stance, tough black plastic for the bumpers and fenders, and a black decal on the hood all point to something that will have a rugged edge to it. As for how big it is, we have no idea, but keep in mind that size can be hard to judge. When the Ioniq 5 broke cover it looked like a tall hatchback, but in reality it's closer to a midsize SUV. We think the photos of this Jeep are pulling the same trick, and that when this car reaches production it will compete with cars like the Ioniq 5 and Mach-E in terms of overall size.