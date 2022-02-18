- The popular Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a complete redesign for 2022.
- Our recommended spec should appeal to buyers looking for the best value for the money.
- Our worthy alternative is ready for anything.
- Our emotional choice is about responsible luxury.
If ever an SUV existed that succeeds at being all things to all people, it is arguably the Jeep Grand Cherokee. With a lineup that includes relatively affordable basic models to credibly luxurious fully loaded trims — and even the Grand Cherokee L with a third row — the Grand Cherokee appeals to a wide range of buyers and budgets.
With so many different 2022 Grand Cherokees available, which ones deserve your close consideration? We recommend three versions of the newly redesigned two-row, five-passenger model, as detailed below.
Edmunds thinks the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is the best bet for most people. It has the features that SUV buyers seek and provides access to some of the model's more appealing options. These available items include 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a top-shelf infotainment system, and a touchscreen infotainment display specifically for the front passenger to use.
The Grand Cherokee Limited comes with Jeep's familiar engine, which puts out 293 horsepower. The V8 optional for upper Grand Cherokee trims is unavailable for the Limited, but you can get Jeep's new plug-in hybrid powertrain, denoted by a 4xe designation. However, Jeep does not call the base Grand Cherokee 4xe a Limited trim model even though it has nearly the same standard feature and optional equipment lists.
Carrying a base price of $46,440, including the $1,795 destination charge, the standard Grand Cherokee Limited has rear-wheel drive, which kind of defeats this SUV's purpose. We would add four-wheel drive (4WD), upgrade to one of the metallic paint colors, and pay extra for the larger 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment touchscreen, which equips the SUV with a navigation system and a better sound system in the process. These options bring the price to $49,910 (including destination), squeaking the SUV into your budget at just below the 50 grand mark.
If you're willing to spend more than that, consider getting the Luxury Tech Group II. This package adds a slew of appealing features including but not limited to:
With this option package, our Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD comes to $52,205, with the destination charge.
If you're planning off-road adventures in your new Jeep Grand Cherokee, take a look at the Trailhawk model. It is the most off-road-oriented Grand Cherokee that Jeep makes, with standard 4WD, all-terrain tires, and an adjustable air suspension supplying up to 11.3 inches of ground clearance. Jeep also fortifies the Trailhawk with plenty of high-tech drivetrain trickery that helps the Jeep to creep up hills, over boulders, and down descents with ease.
The Trailhawk's base price is $56,030, including the destination charge. We'd go with the no-cost white and black two-tone paint and swap out the standard V6 engine with the optional 5.7-liter V8 for its characteristic engine and exhaust note, on-pavement acceleration and rock-crawling torque. If you'd instead enjoy silent motoring with instant electric motor torque for off-roading, you can also get the Trailhawk with the 4xe plug-in hybrid.
Next, we would add the larger 10.1-inch touchscreen and navigation, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof to bring the great outdoors in, and the Luxury Tech Group III, which installs most of the same content found in the Limited's Luxury Tech Group II.
All in, our Grand Cherokee Trailhawk V8 would run $64,730, with the destination charge.
Do your best impression of Sam Jackson from Jurassic Park and hold onto your butts — we're about to recommend a Jeep Grand Cherokee that costs almost 80 grand. The emotional choice in the 2022 Grand Cherokee lineup is the Summit Reserve 4xe.
This plug-in hybrid kicks off at $76,095, including the destination charge. Like other Grand Cherokee 4xe models, it offers 25 miles of electric driving range before the turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine fires up, giving this version of the Jeep an EPA-estimated 470 miles of total driving range before you need to visit a gas station or an electrical outlet. The official fuel economy rating is 56 miles per gallon equivalent (mpge), and the 4xe drivetrain delivers 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.
In theory, the Summit Reserve trim should include every Grand Cherokee feature known to humankind. But no. To get second-row sunshades and wireless smartphone charging, you must pay a rather insulting $275 more for the Luxury Tech Group V. Really, Jeep?
Since we're already turning our pockets inside out to get the top-of-the-line version of the new Grand Cherokee, we'd also add the Advanced ProTech Group IV. It installs a head-up display, a digital rearview mirror, and a night vision camera to identify pedestrians and animals on the road ahead.
As equipped above, the window sticker comes to $78,605, including destination. Ooof.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup is quite diverse, ranging from the $40,000 Laredo to a fully loaded Summit Reserve that costs twice as much. Navigating all the features and options can be difficult, but Edmunds' recommendations can point you in the right direction.
How would you spec a new2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee? We want to know, so tell us in the comments below.