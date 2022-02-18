Edmunds thinks the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is the best bet for most people. It has the features that SUV buyers seek and provides access to some of the model's more appealing options. These available items include 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a top-shelf infotainment system, and a touchscreen infotainment display specifically for the front passenger to use.

The Grand Cherokee Limited comes with Jeep's familiar engine, which puts out 293 horsepower. The V8 optional for upper Grand Cherokee trims is unavailable for the Limited, but you can get Jeep's new plug-in hybrid powertrain, denoted by a 4xe designation. However, Jeep does not call the base Grand Cherokee 4xe a Limited trim model even though it has nearly the same standard feature and optional equipment lists.

Carrying a base price of $46,440, including the $1,795 destination charge, the standard Grand Cherokee Limited has rear-wheel drive, which kind of defeats this SUV's purpose. We would add four-wheel drive (4WD), upgrade to one of the metallic paint colors, and pay extra for the larger 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment touchscreen, which equips the SUV with a navigation system and a better sound system in the process. These options bring the price to $49,910 (including destination), squeaking the SUV into your budget at just below the 50 grand mark.

If you're willing to spend more than that, consider getting the Luxury Tech Group II. This package adds a slew of appealing features including but not limited to:

Rain-sensing wipers

Ventilated front seats

Wireless smartphone charging

Front parking sensors with automatic stopping capability

Surround-view camera

Digital rearview mirror

Intersection Collision Assist (monitors for other vehicles at intersections and can brake the Jeep to avoid a collision)

With this option package, our Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD comes to $52,205, with the destination charge.

The worthy alternative