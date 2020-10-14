Is the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Really Worth $100,000?

You'd Be a Fool Not to Buy One

We don't know what the moron above has been smoking, but we'd like it delivered 'round back, where our snoopy neighbors can't see. One look at the Grand Wagoneer Concept's interior is all you need to feel confident that your money was well-spent. Every inch of the cabin is draped in wood, leather, glass or raw aluminum, while details like the knurling on the shifter knob and tasteful ambient lighting show that Jeep is sweating the small stuff. It's also a tech nerd's dream, with a whopping four screens up front, including one in front of the passenger.