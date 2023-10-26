Infiniti Electrifies Its Lineup at Tokyo Motor Show 2023

Nissan was among the first car companies to offer an electric car when it launched the Nissan Leaf in 2011. But 12 years later its luxury division, Infiniti, has yet to produce an EV. That will change soon, with Infiniti announcing four all-new electrified models at this week's Tokyo Motor Show, two of which will be fully electric vehicles. While technically concept cars, these models preview production vehicles Infiniti intends to build and sell in high volumes over the next few years. Details remain sparse, but we like what we’ve seen and heard so far.

These models are all part of Infiniti’s 2030 plan, which calls for the automaker's entire lineup to consist of either electric or hybrid vehicles by the end of the decade. While all four models were announced at Infiniti’s “New Dawn” event in Tokyo, only one was shown to attendees. It offers a preview of Infiniti’s new “Artistry in Motion” design language, which emphasizes a wide stance, smooth bodywork, bright metallic accents and dramatic lighting.

Vision Qe concept previews Inifiniti's first EV

Infiniti's first electric vehicle will be a premium electric sedan, and the Vision Qe concept gives us an insight to its design language. The Vision Qe starts with flowing bodywork, a fastback roofline and wide fenders, giving it a muscular, planted stance. We expect the production version to maintain these proportions, reinforcing the image of performance and luxury established by the Vision Qe. Serving as the first all-electric model from Infiniti means it has to offer more than just low-speed torque and refined high-speed cruising. The aggressive appearance should help it stand out in an increasingly crowded field of electric vehicles.