The 2023 Toyota bZ4X Is Toyota's First Long-Range Electric Vehicle

What's under the bZ4X's hood?

The front-wheel-drive bZ4X is powered by a single electric motor at the front axle. Toyota quotes power output at 150 kW, which equates to 201 hp. That doesn't seem like a lot, especially given the bZ4X's 4,232-pound curb weight, but the instant torque from the electric motor should provide sprightly acceleration from a stop.

In contrast to other manufacturers like Volkswagen and Ford, Toyota is not seriously bumping up output if you want the all-wheel-drive version. That front motor is swapped out in favor of two 80-kW motors (one at the front and one at the rear) for a combined output of 160 kW, or 215 hp. We doubt the modicum of extra power translates to a noticeably quicker acceleration time, as the AWD model weighs about 200 pounds more than the FWD version.

Under the floor is a lithium-ion battery pack with 71.4 kWh of capacity for the front-drive bZ4X, which Toyota says should be good for 250 miles of range on a full charge. The all-wheel-drive model's pack has slightly more capacity, at 72.8 kWh, but Toyota hasn't yet quoted range estimates for this version.

How's the bZ4X's interior?

Like many modern Toyotas, the bZ4X's cabin is clean and understated. The center stack is a natural focal point up front, with a touchscreen that is wide but not visually overbearing. It's loaded with Toyota's newest system, which appears to be the same one as in the new Tundra — and for the record, we absolutely love the interface in the new Tundra. Under the screen is a panel reserved for climate functions, composed of a mix between haptic controls and a few toggles for often-used features like temperature, fan speed and fan direction. In front of the driver is a new shroudless digital display that constitutes the bZ4X's instrument panel. And we think the cobra-like curved styling elements that draw your eyes from the steering wheel to the display are pretty cool.

The bZ4X's interior is fairly roomy for a vehicle of this size. At 6-foot-4, I found rear legroom to be quite generous when the front seat was set in my preferred driving position. However, the presence of the battery pack below the vehicle seems to push up the floor somewhat. The rear seat feels low to the ground, and headroom is a little tight even though the roof doesn't slope down much from the front seat. In the front, the steering column also felt mounted too low. Hopefully the lack of room underneath the steering wheel rim is due to this static bZ4X's preproduction status, and the issue doesn't carry over to the final model.

How's the bZ4X's tech?

There are many critical things about the bZ4X's tech offerings that we just don't know. How large is the screen? How many speakers will it have? What features and trim levels will be available? The list goes on.

However, we do know that the bZ4X will debut the newest version of Toyota's suite of advanced safety features, dubbed Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. We don't believe it will have any cool hands-free driving tech à la the Chevrolet Bolt EUV's Super Cruise or the Mustang Mach-E's BlueCruise. That said, TSS 3.0 does bolster the forward collision warning and mitigation system with guardrail identification, motorcyclist detection during the day, and low-light cyclist detection. The lane-centering feature is also said to be improved.

Edmunds says

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X has been a long time coming, but Toyota's first modern electric vehicle is almost here. It may not be the most powerful or flashy EV on the market, but Toyota's strong brand loyalty is sure to make it a hit right out of the gate.