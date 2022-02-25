What's Behind the 2022 VW ID.4 Getting More Range

DC fast charging improves, too

Range improvements weren't the only wins for 2022: Volkswagen was able to improve the DC fast-charging speed from 125 kW to 135 kW, which means less time at the charger if you find one that can provide the right power output. How much time? Well, VW says it will typically only amount to a few minutes. But when it comes to EV charging, quicker is always going to be better.

The automaker also simplified the charging process for 2022. It says a new "Plug and Charge" feature will debut as an over-the-air-update this summer. It will allow owners to hook up their ID.4 to an Electrify America charging station and have it immediately recognize their car and start charging. This is how Teslas operate, and it should be an improvement over the current system that requires you to initiate the ID.4's charging process first through a smartphone app.

Prices have gone up

The 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 will start at $41,955 (including destination and handling charges), which is a $760 increase from 2021, while adding AWD bumps the starting price to $45,635. Though pricing seems to always climb upward no matter the automaker, getting range and charging-speed increases makes the modest increase more palatable.

Edmunds says

The ID.4 slots just below VW's Tiguan SUV and above the Taos in size. Yet the ID.4 reaps the benefits of being built from the ground up as an EV, and though it's physically smaller than the Tiguan, it has more space for passengers on the inside. It excels at practicality, and its enhanced range and fast-charging capabilities should keep it competitive against the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y.