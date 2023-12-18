The Toyota Tacoma Configurator Is Live, and Boy, It Sure Gets Expensive

In short, those improvements aren’t going to come cheap. The Tacoma is now so expensive — once some options are applied — that it becomes less of a value proposition and more of a luxury item than ever before. Take the TRD Sport, for example. This isn’t a top-of-the-line Tacoma (it falls right smack in the middle of the trim ladder) and we still don’t know how much the optional hybrid powertrain will cost. But even so, a TRD Sport with a few desirable options (four-wheel drive, leather seats and the towing package, for example) costs a whopping $53,570. For something you can’t even consider top-of-the-line, that is a lot of coin.



The competition either well undercuts the Tacoma or offers more for similar money. The Chevrolet Colorado in 7Z1 trim (also a midlevel model) tops out at $47,050 with all of its most desirable options selected. It offers similar power, more towing, and even features you can’t get on the Toyota's lower trims (like a head-up display once the Technology package is applied and even cooled seats). Not to make matters worse for the Tacoma, but the Ford Ranger Raptor — which offers a turbocharged V6 and a major bump in power — costs within 10% of the a maxed-out TRD Sport's price at $57,065.