TESTED: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs. Kia EV6 - Which One Is Right for You?

The infotainment systems in the Kia and Hyundai are similar in many ways. Both have similar features, are relatively quick to respond, and have menus intuitive enough that you'll never have to consult the owner's manual. The Ioniq 5 has some physical shortcut buttons for some commonly used functions, but those buttons can be difficult to read in direct sunlight. The EV6 takes a more novel approach with a multifunction panel of capacitive touch buttons that can be switched between navigation and audio or climate controls. We prefer either of these approaches over the trend of having all features in the touchscreen menus, though the EV6 gains a slight advantage for its greater selection of available buttons.

Charging capabilities are of course paramount for the EV shopper, and the good news is that both of these models are capable of DC fast charging at up to 350 kW. That means you can charge from 10% to 80% capacity in only 18 minutes. As we've discovered, those fast chargers are rare and many don't operate anywhere near those levels. But Hyundai sweetens the deal by offering free 30-minute charge sessions for the first two years of ownership.

Both the Hyundai and the Kia also offer an external power adapter that plugs into the main charge port. It allows you to power a number of accessories or appliances and even come to the rescue of other EV drivers who ran out of juice. Just keep in mind that the charge rate will be oppressively slow.

In terms of advanced safety and driver assist aids, both the Ioniq 5 and EV6 come standard with all of the typical features expected of any new vehicle. In our time driving both, false alarms were pleasantly absent and everything seemed to function just as it should. We're not fans of the sideview images projected into the instrument panel to alert the driver to blind-spot incursions, though. We prefer the conventional lights and beeps to the camera views that can be more distracting at night and obscured by the steering wheel itself.

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are two of the best electric SUVs you can get today. If you're looking for something funky and comfy, the Ioniq 5 is as good as it gets. If you're seeking a healthy dose of performance and fun, the EV6 will certainly satisfy.