The Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover got a few meaningful updates for the 2024 model year, including a new performance drive unit that, according to the automaker, offers improvements in both power output and driving range. We'll get to the power updates in a minute, but in order to test VW's range claim, we put a single-motor 2024 ID.4 Pro S through the Edmunds EV Range Test to see what this updated EV can manage in real-world driving.

At the end of our test — which occurred on a sunny March day with a temperature of 67 degrees Fahrenheit — the single-motor 2024 ID.4 Pro S managed 299 miles of Edmunds-certified range. That's an increase of just 8 miles (or 2.8%) compared to the EPA rating of 291 miles. We also saw a consumption figure of 29.8 kWh per 100 miles — an 0.7% decrease compared to the EPA's estimate of 30.0 kWh per 100 miles.

For some context, the last time we put a single-motor ID.4 through our range test was in 2021, where we tested a rear-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro (non-S). At the time, the EPA rated that model at 260 miles, and we saw 288 miles in our testing. That's an increase of 10.8%. We saw efficiency numbers of 29.3 kWh per 100 miles in that 2021 ID.4 Pro test — a 13.9% decrease over the EPA's estimate of 34.0 kWh per 100 miles.