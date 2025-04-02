- The Nexo is Hyundai's new hydrogen fuel cell electric SUV.
- The design is largely influenced by last year's Initium concept.
- Hyundai plans to sell the Nexo around the world, beginning later this year.
2026 Hyundai Nexo First Look: Not Giving Up on Hydrogen
Hyundai proves its commitment to fuel cell technology by introducing a fully redesigned Nexo SUV
The only thing certain about the future of hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) is its uncertainty. But Hyundai is one of a few automakers that's still deeply committed to this technology. Need proof? Meet the new Hyundai Nexo SUV, which makes its debut at the Seoul Mobility Show in South Korea this week.
Rad looks
The Nexo isn't completely new, of course. Hyundai's offered this hydrogen-powered SUV in the U.S. since 2018, though it's only been available in California. This second-generation Nexo clearly takes its design inspiration from the Initium concept Hyundai debuted last year, and we've got to say, we dig it — especially that Pontiac Aztek-esque rear end. (That's a compliment, we promise.)
Hyundai says the new Nexo is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, and there's enough space in the trunk to fit four golf bags. Inside, there's more headroom and shoulder room for second-row passengers, with wider-opening rear doors, making it easier to get in and out of this SUV. The cabin looks great, too, with a wide infotainment display and a functional center console.
More power and great range
The Nexo's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain gets a substantial overhaul, with more power and greater battery capacity. The fuel cell stack charges a 2.6-kWh battery, which powers an electric motor on the front axle, good for 255 horsepower — a nice increase over the old Nexo's 161 hp. This still isn't a quick SUV by any means, with Hyundai estimating a 0-62 mph time of 7.8 seconds. But that's nevertheless an improvement over the old Nexo, which took 9.2 seconds to hit 62 mph.
Hyundai fits the Nexo with an adaptive regenerative braking system, which will increase or decrease the automatic energy recuperation force depending on things like navigation data or the distance to a vehicle ahead. Other companies like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota offer this in their hybrids and EVs, and it helps to increase overall efficiency.
Speaking of which, official U.S. EPA specs haven't been announced, but Hyundai is targeting a total driving range of around 435 miles per tank of hydrogen. That preliminary figure is based on a Korean-spec car with 18-inch wheels. Filling the hydrogen tank takes just 5 minutes — assuming you can find a station, that is.
Pricing and availability: TBD
The viability of such a product in the U.S. (and elsewhere) remains to be seen, but we have no reason to believe the new Nexo won't be a great vehicle — the old one was, and this fully updated version benefits from the company's latest technologies. Hyundai says the new Nexo is "coming to global markets later this year," and while that doesn't specifically confirm availability in the U.S., we'll bet this SUV continues to be sold in California. It likely won't be cheap, though; the current Nexo starts north of $60,000.