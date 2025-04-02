2026 Hyundai Nexo First Look: Not Giving Up on Hydrogen

Rad looks

The Nexo isn't completely new, of course. Hyundai's offered this hydrogen-powered SUV in the U.S. since 2018, though it's only been available in California. This second-generation Nexo clearly takes its design inspiration from the Initium concept Hyundai debuted last year, and we've got to say, we dig it — especially that Pontiac Aztek-esque rear end. (That's a compliment, we promise.)

Hyundai says the new Nexo is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, and there's enough space in the trunk to fit four golf bags. Inside, there's more headroom and shoulder room for second-row passengers, with wider-opening rear doors, making it easier to get in and out of this SUV. The cabin looks great, too, with a wide infotainment display and a functional center console.