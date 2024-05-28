2025 Porsche 911 Carrera Doesn't Come With Back Seats Anymore

The big news for the 2025 Porsche 911 range is definitely the new hybrid powertrain that debuts in the Carrera GTS. But other 911 models are getting some important updates — most notably, the base Carrera.

Aside from the revised front and rear fascias, the 911 Carrera's 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine gets a number of important revisions. This engine now uses the intercooler from the 911 Turbo, as well as turbochargers adapted from the previous 911 Carrera GTS. The end result is a small increase in power: 388 horsepower, compared to 379 hp previously. Torque output remains unchanged at 331 lb-ft.

We expect this to change the engine's character slightly — for the better — even if the on-paper performance gains aren't that impressive. Porsche says the 2025 911 Carrera can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 3.7 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono pack, on its way to a top speed of 183 mph. Those are improvements of 0.1 second and 1 mph, respectively.