2025 Porsche 911 Carrera Doesn't Come With Back Seats Anymore

Instead, a four-passenger seating configuration is a no-cost option
The big news for the 2025 Porsche 911 range is definitely the new hybrid powertrain that debuts in the Carrera GTS. But other 911 models are getting some important updates — most notably, the base Carrera.
Aside from the revised front and rear fascias, the 911 Carrera's 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine gets a number of important revisions. This engine now uses the intercooler from the 911 Turbo, as well as turbochargers adapted from the previous 911 Carrera GTS. The end result is a small increase in power: 388 horsepower, compared to 379 hp previously. Torque output remains unchanged at 331 lb-ft.
We expect this to change the engine's character slightly — for the better — even if the on-paper performance gains aren't that impressive. Porsche says the 2025 911 Carrera can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 3.7 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono pack, on its way to a top speed of 183 mph. Those are improvements of 0.1 second and 1 mph, respectively.
Inside, Porsche is making an interesting move: Deleting the 911's rear seats as standard. Of course, these back seats were always kind of useless for anything other than backpacks or grocery bags, and if you want, Porsche will add them back in for no extra charge. Other things to note inside the 911: a push-button start to the left of the steering wheel, cooled storage for smartphone charging, a fully digital instrument cluster, and small updates to the Porsche Communication Management infotainment system.
Pricing for the 2025 Porsche 911 range starts at $122,095 for the Carrera coupe, including $1,995 for destination. This represents a $6,045 increase over the 2024 model, but remember, the 2025 Carrera has a longer list of standard equipment. The 2025 Carrera Cabriolet remains, as well, priced from $135,395.
Edmunds says
The entry-level Carrera has never felt like a "base" 911, and that'll likely be even more true thanks to these 2025 model-year updates.