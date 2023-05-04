How We'd Spec It: 2023 Toyota RAV4

Excluding the three most popular full-size pickup trucks, the Toyota RAV4 was the best-selling vehicle in America last year. So yeah, you could say the 2023 RAV4 is kind of a big deal, even though it's pretty much the same compact crossover SUV it was in 2019 when it last received a redesign.

This year, the RAV4 gets fresh technology in the form of an all-new Toyota Audio Multimedia infotainment system, expanded connected service plans, and upgraded instrumentation with an available 12.3-inch digital gauge panel. In addition, improved safety features are also standard on the 2023 Toyota RAV4, including enhanced forward collision warning and pedestrian detection capabilities and a new evasive steering assist function.

Toyota also expands the RAV4's already impressive lineup with a new Woodland Edition featuring bronze-colored wheels, all-terrain tires and a Toyota Racing Development-tuned off-road suspension. It comes only with the hybrid powertrain and is the first off-road-oriented version of the RAV4 Hybrid from Toyota.

So, which of the numerous RAV4 models is the best one? In the sections below, we'll recommend three that you might find perfect for your needs.

The recommended spec