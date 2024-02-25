Tesla Model 3 Plaid: Everything We Know

We knew Plaid wasn't a one-off trim level for Tesla because it's already been applied to both the Model S and the Model X. Now, what looks to be a Tesla Model 3 Plaid has been spotted in the wild. When is it coming? What will the Plaid treatment look like? How much power will it have? Tesla hasn't said, but here's what we know right now.

Tesla Model 3 Plaid: Horsepower, 0-60 and range

Let's start with the first thing everyone thinks of when they see a Plaid badge: power. While Tesla remains cagey about its cars' horsepower numbers, some publications put the current dual-motor Model 3 at around 390 horsepower and 370 lb-ft of torque. We expect the Model 3 Plaid to retain the two-motor configuration and pull from the same 85-ish-kWh battery pack, as there likely isn't enough room to package a third motor (and the associated addenda needed to keep it cool) or a larger battery in the Model 3's compact frame.

That's okay, though, as Tesla can likely pump up the horsepower in the Model 3 Plaid without having to add a third motor (as it did in the Model S Plaid, for example). We expect the Model 3 Plaid to have somewhere in the neighborhood of 550 horsepower and that same number in torque. It's a nice round figure that would easily clear the Model 3 Plaid's closest current rival, the BMW i4 M50.

To that end, the Model 3 Plaid may also pack other changes for better performance. Different suspension tuning, more performance-oriented tires, new wheels and perhaps even a track pack (that adds a more robust braking package and a higher top speed) are all on the table.