- A Tesla Model 3 Plaid is coming.
- It will probably be the most powerful Model 3 to date.
- Expect new driving modes, slightly different styling and an optional track pack.
Tesla Model 3 Plaid: Everything We Know
Will this be the most powerful Model 3 to date?
We knew Plaid wasn't a one-off trim level for Tesla because it's already been applied to both the Model S and the Model X. Now, what looks to be a Tesla Model 3 Plaid has been spotted in the wild. When is it coming? What will the Plaid treatment look like? How much power will it have? Tesla hasn't said, but here's what we know right now.
Tesla Model 3 Plaid: Horsepower, 0-60 and range
Let's start with the first thing everyone thinks of when they see a Plaid badge: power. While Tesla remains cagey about its cars' horsepower numbers, some publications put the current dual-motor Model 3 at around 390 horsepower and 370 lb-ft of torque. We expect the Model 3 Plaid to retain the two-motor configuration and pull from the same 85-ish-kWh battery pack, as there likely isn't enough room to package a third motor (and the associated addenda needed to keep it cool) or a larger battery in the Model 3's compact frame.
That's okay, though, as Tesla can likely pump up the horsepower in the Model 3 Plaid without having to add a third motor (as it did in the Model S Plaid, for example). We expect the Model 3 Plaid to have somewhere in the neighborhood of 550 horsepower and that same number in torque. It's a nice round figure that would easily clear the Model 3 Plaid's closest current rival, the BMW i4 M50.
To that end, the Model 3 Plaid may also pack other changes for better performance. Different suspension tuning, more performance-oriented tires, new wheels and perhaps even a track pack (that adds a more robust braking package and a higher top speed) are all on the table.
As a result of the extra oomph, we expect the Plaid's 0-to-60-mph time to dip significantly. The current dual-motor car will do that sprint in 4.2 seconds, but with so much more power on tap we expect the Plaid to dip well into the low-3-second range.
Driving range will likely take a hit from the dual-motor's current 341-mile Tesla estimate, but not by too much. A 10% dip in overall range is likely as much as it will fall, putting the Model 3 Plaid's range at just over 300 miles. As evidence for this estimate, we can turn to the Model S. The standard Model S gets 405 miles of range per Tesla while the Plaid's range is rated at 359 miles — just over 10% less.
Tesla Model 3 Plaid: New looks, new seats?
The video leak of the Model 3 Plaid suggests it will also look significantly different to the standard Model 3. The regular Model 3 recently received a major overhaul that gave it new looks and a freshened-up interior space. The Plaid will build on this facelift, with a new front bumper with a deeper chin and a front splitter, a bigger rear diffuser and a lip spoiler on the trunk lid.
As for the interior, don't expect major changes. A report from Electrek showed us what new performance-oriented seats for Plaid models could look like, but these are likely reserved for the bigger Model S. We won't rule out the possibility that these could be an optional extra fitted to the Model 3.
Tesla Model 3 Plaid: Price
How much will the Model 3 Plaid cost? Again, we can look to the Model S for clues. Right now the Model S Plaid is $15,000 more than a standard Model S — a bump of about 20%. Factoring in this price premium to the Model 3 Dual Motor, which costs $49,380, it's likely that a Model 3 Plaid will start at just under $60,000. Optional extras like new seats and a track pack will likely be able to push the price nearer the $70,000 range, however.
Edmunds says
While this is mosly speculation right now, the Model S has already given us an idea of Tesla's Plaid blueprint. We're excited to see what Tesla has in store for its hotter Model 3.