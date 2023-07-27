- Mopar, the genuine parts and authentic accessories arm of Stellantis, is building a set of limited-edition Challengers and Chargers with a custom look.
- The Mopar ’23 Special Edition package will cost $3,995 per vehicle.
- Available starting in September, only 200 of each vehicle will be built for the U.S. market.
Mopar Issues Custom Limited-Edition Charger and Challenger Models
Fire up your engines for this collector set — only 200 of each will be made for the U.S. market
In the land of muscle cars, fans are sad that the gas-powered versions of Dodge’s Challenger and Charger models are set to fade away into the sunset very soon. But before they go not-so-silently into that good night, the Challenger and Charger will be available in matching aesthetic treatments from Mopar, the parts and accessories arm of Dodge’s parent company, Stellantis. (In case you didn’t know, Mopar is a mashup of the words “motor” and “parts.”)
Starting in September, enthusiasts will be able to purchase a limited number of Mopar '23 Special Edition package Challenger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody models. Only 200 of each will be built for U.S. customers and 20 of each for our Canadian neighbors. Starting at $55,855 and $57,920, respectively, the special-edition Challenger and Charger will cost an extra $3,995 for the Mopar accoutrements.
Both models are finished in Pitch Black Clear Coat with matte-black graphics. The grille bears a unique badge in Mopar Blue and the hood, roof and decklid will sport matching tracer stripes. Twenty-by-11-inch forged aluminum wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero 305/35ZR20 summer performance tires, and they're accented by Mopar Blue Brembo performance brake calipers peeking out from behind the spokes. Body-color fender flares add 3.5 inches to the width of the car for a more aggressive stance.
Other details include a new carbon-fiber decklid spoiler exclusive to the Mopar ‘23 models. On top of the cosmetic additions, new owners will receive a personalized, custom-made metal certificate of authenticity that includes a serialized vehicle build number and a rendering of the vehicle for their muscle car wall of fame.
Happily, both the Challenger and Charger retain their roaring 485-horsepower 6.4-liter Hemi V8s under that blue pinstriped hood. The two-door Challenger comes standard with a Tremec six-speed manual transmission and the Charger sedan is equipped with an eight-speed automatic. Deliveries of the special-edition muscle cars are expected to begin in October.
Edmunds says
Do you hear that sound? It's the vroom vroom of a sonorous, gorgeous engine about to go extinct. Save it while you can.