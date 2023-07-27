Mopar Issues Custom Limited-Edition Charger and Challenger Models

In the land of muscle cars, fans are sad that the gas-powered versions of Dodge’s Challenger and Charger models are set to fade away into the sunset very soon. But before they go not-so-silently into that good night, the Challenger and Charger will be available in matching aesthetic treatments from Mopar, the parts and accessories arm of Dodge’s parent company, Stellantis. (In case you didn’t know, Mopar is a mashup of the words “motor” and “parts.”)

Starting in September, enthusiasts will be able to purchase a limited number of Mopar '23 Special Edition package Challenger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody models. Only 200 of each will be built for U.S. customers and 20 of each for our Canadian neighbors. Starting at $55,855 and $57,920, respectively, the special-edition Challenger and Charger will cost an extra $3,995 for the Mopar accoutrements.