Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Mopar Issues Custom Limited-Edition Charger and Challenger Models

Mopar Issues Custom Limited-Edition Charger and Challenger Models

Fire up your engines for this collector set — only 200 of each will be made for the U.S. market

Final Edition Charger and Challenger group shot
  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
  • Mopar, the genuine parts and authentic accessories arm of Stellantis, is building a set of limited-edition Challengers and Chargers with a custom look.
  • The Mopar ’23 Special Edition package will cost $3,995 per vehicle.
  • Available starting in September, only 200 of each vehicle will be built for the U.S. market.

In the land of muscle cars, fans are sad that the gas-powered versions of Dodge’s Challenger and Charger models are set to fade away into the sunset very soon. But before they go not-so-silently into that good night, the Challenger and Charger will be available in matching aesthetic treatments from Mopar, the parts and accessories arm of Dodge’s parent company, Stellantis. (In case you didn’t know, Mopar is a mashup of the words “motor” and “parts.”)

Starting in September, enthusiasts will be able to purchase a limited number of Mopar '23 Special Edition package Challenger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody models. Only 200 of each will be built for U.S. customers and 20 of each for our Canadian neighbors. Starting at $55,855 and $57,920, respectively, the special-edition Challenger and Charger will cost an extra $3,995 for the Mopar accoutrements.

518 for sale in your area
See All for Sale
Mopar '23 Special Edition package Challenger and Charger

Both models are finished in Pitch Black Clear Coat with matte-black graphics. The grille bears a unique badge in Mopar Blue and the hood, roof and decklid will sport matching tracer stripes. Twenty-by-11-inch forged aluminum wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero 305/35ZR20 summer performance tires, and they're accented by Mopar Blue Brembo performance brake calipers peeking out from behind the spokes. Body-color fender flares add 3.5 inches to the width of the car for a more aggressive stance.  

Other details include a new carbon-fiber decklid spoiler exclusive to the Mopar ‘23 models. On top of the cosmetic additions, new owners will receive a personalized, custom-made metal certificate of authenticity that includes a serialized vehicle build number and a rendering of the vehicle for their muscle car wall of fame.

Happily, both the Challenger and Charger retain their roaring 485-horsepower 6.4-liter Hemi V8s under that blue pinstriped hood. The two-door Challenger comes standard with a Tremec six-speed manual transmission and the Charger sedan is equipped with an eight-speed automatic. Deliveries of the special-edition muscle cars are expected to begin in October.

Edmunds says

Do you hear that sound? It's the vroom vroom of a sonorous, gorgeous engine about to go extinct. Save it while you can.

Kristin Shawby

Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge
Learn more 
Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Learn more 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
Discover the unrivaled
100% Electric BMW iX.
Learn more at BMWUSA.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 CHEVROLET TRAX
Learn More at Chevrolet.com 

Related information

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model