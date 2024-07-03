2024 Hyundai Elantra N Tested: Its Specs Don't Tell the Whole Story

Fast-forward to 2024 and the numbers remain largely the same. We saw 5.5 seconds in the 0-to-60-mph dash this time around, as well as a 13.9-second quarter mile at 101.8 mph. The updated Elantra's braking performance was slightly better, at 108 feet from 60 to 0 mph. On the skidpad, we recorded the same 0.98 g; both the old and new Elantras were equipped with 245/35ZR19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

So, what's different? The 2024 Elantra N is a much more civilized car to live with every day. New wheels reduce unsprung mass by 33 pounds, which not only helps with front-end agility but ride comfort as well. On top of that, the electronically adjustable suspension settings have a broader reach, making them more compliant to harsh pavement while still being able to sharpen up for track duty.

All of these are boons for the Elantra N; if we had a single complaint about the old car, it's that it was a little too rowdy and uncivilized to be driven day to day. We also thought it was ugly as sin, and while it's still no looker, the updated front fascia fixes a lot of the old car's awkwardness. That rear wing is still pure AutoZone add-on, though.