- The Hyundai Elantra N has a few updates for 2024.
- None of them greatly affect performance but instead make this car easier to live with every day.
- The Elantra N remains one of our favorite sporty compacts.
2024 Hyundai Elantra N Tested: Its Specs Don't Tell the Whole Story
Small improvements make the Elantra N a better daily driver
Hyundai gave its spicy little Elantra N a few good updates for 2024. But if you compare the new car's specs to its predecessor's, you might not see the difference. That's because the most meaningful updates don't affect the Elantra N's already potent performance. Instead, they make this compact sedan a better daily driver — without sacrificing any of that wild-and-crazy edge.
The last time we put an Elantra N through our instrumented testing regimen in 2022, it threw down some impressive numbers. Equipped with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the front-wheel-drive Elantra N accelerated to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds and ran the quarter mile in 13.8 seconds at 101.9 mph. Stopping from 60 mph took a scant 110 feet, and on our skidpad, the Elantra N pulled 0.98 g. Not bad.
Fast-forward to 2024 and the numbers remain largely the same. We saw 5.5 seconds in the 0-to-60-mph dash this time around, as well as a 13.9-second quarter mile at 101.8 mph. The updated Elantra's braking performance was slightly better, at 108 feet from 60 to 0 mph. On the skidpad, we recorded the same 0.98 g; both the old and new Elantras were equipped with 245/35ZR19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.
So, what's different? The 2024 Elantra N is a much more civilized car to live with every day. New wheels reduce unsprung mass by 33 pounds, which not only helps with front-end agility but ride comfort as well. On top of that, the electronically adjustable suspension settings have a broader reach, making them more compliant to harsh pavement while still being able to sharpen up for track duty.
All of these are boons for the Elantra N; if we had a single complaint about the old car, it's that it was a little too rowdy and uncivilized to be driven day to day. We also thought it was ugly as sin, and while it's still no looker, the updated front fascia fixes a lot of the old car's awkwardness. That rear wing is still pure AutoZone add-on, though.
Pricing for the 2024 Hyundai Elantra N starts at $34,850 if you want the standard six-speed manual transmission, or $36,350 if you'd prefer the eight-speed DCT. (Both prices include a $1,150 destination charge.) This makes the Elantra N one of the best bang-for-the-buck sports cars out there. Don't forget, the 2023 Elantra N won our sub-$35,000 sports car challenge. This updated version could likely do the same.
Edmunds says
The Hyundai Elantra N was already one of our favorite little hot compacts. The changes Hyundai made for 2024 only better endear it in our hearts.
Photography by Keith Buglewicz