2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV vs. 2022 Hummer EV Truck: How Do They Compare?

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV vs. 2022 Hummer EV Truck: How Do They Compare?

GMC's new all-electric off-roaders are similar but different

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV vs. 2022 Hummer EV Truck: How Do They Compare?
  • Hummer returns after more than a decade away with two new all-electric vehicles
  • The 2022 Hummer EV SUT truck will go on sale in late 2022, followed by the 2024 Hummer EV SUV in 2023
  • The two models look fairly similar, but there are some notable differences under the skin

Last year, General Motors unveiled its plans to resurrect the Hummer name as a line of electric vehicles designed for off-roading, all nestled under the GMC brand. Since then, we've seen the reveal of the 2022 Hummer EV SUT truck and now the 2024 Hummer EV SUV.

Both are stylish machines that pay homage to Hummers of old while packing powertrains that don't use a drop of gasoline or diesel. The two share more than just a design — but what else do they have in common, and what's different?

GMC Hummer EV SUV vs. GMC Hummer EV Truck.

GMC Hummer EV SUV vs. GMC Hummer EV Truck.

What's the difference between the SUV and SUT?

As you'd expect, the SUT features a truck bed rather than an enclosed cabin in the rear. That makes the Hummer EV truck 20 inches longer than the Hummer EV SUV (216.8 inches vs. 196.8 inches), with a wheelbase that's nearly 9 inches longer (135.6 inches vs. 126.7 inches). Predictably, the truck also has a longer rear overhang (46.5 inches vs. 35.5 inches).

These differences affect off-road performance metrics including departure angle (SUV: 49.0 degrees/SUT: 38.4 degrees) and breakover angle (SUV: 34.4 degrees/SUT: 32.2 degrees). The SUV has a slightly tighter turning circle too. Overall, we expect the SUV to be a little more nimble in the dirt. It should be mentioned that these numbers are specific to the extreme Extract mode, a feature noted as "available" that lifts the adjustable air suspension about 6 inches to navigate particularly challenging terrain.

The two Hummers' differing dimensions also affect the battery. In both vehicles, the battery is mounted on the floor between the wheels, but because the Hummer EV SUV has a shorter wheelbase, its battery is smaller. That's why the SUV's estimated 300 miles of electric range falls short of the truck's estimated 350-mile range. It's also why the top-level SUV makes 830 horsepower, quite a bit less than the top SUT's 1,000-horsepower output, which gives the truck a projected half-second advantage in the sprint to 60 mph (3 seconds flat vs. 3.5 seconds for the SUV).

GMC Hummer EV SUV vs. GMC Hummer EV Truck.

GMC Hummer EV SUV vs. GMC Hummer EV Truck.

So, what do the Hummer EV twins have in common?

Just about everything else. From the rear seats forward, the interior appears to be identical. The dash features two large displays — a 13.4-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment display has readouts for various off-road settings such as ride height and trail-mapping.

Both Hummer EVs also use either a two- or three-motor drive setup, depending on configuration. All-wheel drive is standard. In the lifted Extract mode, both can wade through 32 inches of water since both models share the same ground clearance. Customers can opt for the Extreme Off-Road package on both vehicles, adding goodies such as 18-inch wheels with 35-inch tires, underbody skid plates and rock sliders, a front e-locker and rear virtual locker, and more. An adaptive air suspension and a trick CrabWalk feature that allows the Hummer EV to move diagonally are also optional.

One final commonality is a base price of $79,995, though prices go up from there, with the Edition 1 models cresting the century mark. If you want to get your hands on one, GMC expects the Hummer EV SUT to hit showrooms late in 2022, with deliveries of the SUV starting in 2023.

Edmunds says

The new Hummer EV looks to be a charming and extremely capable all-electric off-roader. We're excited to see if its real-world performance can match the impressive on-paper specs.

Reese Countsby

Edmunds news

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Is a True Luxury EV. But About That AMG Version ...

Hyundai Gives Us Our First Look at the 2022 Santa Cruz Pickup

2022 Mazda MX-30 Combines the Future and Past of Mazda

Watch review

Hummer EV SUV Reveal | GM Adds an Electric SUV to GMC's Lineup

See all car news 