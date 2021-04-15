GMC Hummer EV SUV vs. GMC Hummer EV Truck.

- Hummer returns after more than a decade away with two new all-electric vehicles
- The 2022 Hummer EV SUT truck will go on sale in late 2022, followed by the 2024 Hummer EV SUV in 2023
- The two models look fairly similar, but there are some notable differences under the skin
Last year, General Motors unveiled its plans to resurrect the Hummer name as a line of electric vehicles designed for off-roading, all nestled under the GMC brand. Since then, we've seen the reveal of the 2022 Hummer EV SUT truck and now the 2024 Hummer EV SUV.
Both are stylish machines that pay homage to Hummers of old while packing powertrains that don't use a drop of gasoline or diesel. The two share more than just a design — but what else do they have in common, and what's different?