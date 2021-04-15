GMC Hummer EV SUV vs. GMC Hummer EV Truck.

What's the difference between the SUV and SUT?

As you'd expect, the SUT features a truck bed rather than an enclosed cabin in the rear. That makes the Hummer EV truck 20 inches longer than the Hummer EV SUV (216.8 inches vs. 196.8 inches), with a wheelbase that's nearly 9 inches longer (135.6 inches vs. 126.7 inches). Predictably, the truck also has a longer rear overhang (46.5 inches vs. 35.5 inches).

These differences affect off-road performance metrics including departure angle (SUV: 49.0 degrees/SUT: 38.4 degrees) and breakover angle (SUV: 34.4 degrees/SUT: 32.2 degrees). The SUV has a slightly tighter turning circle too. Overall, we expect the SUV to be a little more nimble in the dirt. It should be mentioned that these numbers are specific to the extreme Extract mode, a feature noted as "available" that lifts the adjustable air suspension about 6 inches to navigate particularly challenging terrain.

The two Hummers' differing dimensions also affect the battery. In both vehicles, the battery is mounted on the floor between the wheels, but because the Hummer EV SUV has a shorter wheelbase, its battery is smaller. That's why the SUV's estimated 300 miles of electric range falls short of the truck's estimated 350-mile range. It's also why the top-level SUV makes 830 horsepower, quite a bit less than the top SUT's 1,000-horsepower output, which gives the truck a projected half-second advantage in the sprint to 60 mph (3 seconds flat vs. 3.5 seconds for the SUV).