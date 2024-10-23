Shakedown at Charlotte Motor Speedway

A NASCAR track is probably not the first place that jumps to mind as an ideal spot to test a three-cylinder hatchback, but the infield road course, aka the “Roval,” is a great time. Right away, I can make use of launch control, a new feature for the GR Corolla. To activate, make sure the car is in Sport mode, turn off traction control, pull back both paddles to activate, left foot on the brake, right foot on the throttle, and then let it rip.

Toyota says the automatic GR Corolla matches the manual’s 0-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds. Stay tuned for the official Edmunds test result when we get this car at our test track (hopefully ASAP). For what it's worth, the automatic transmission only adds 45 pounds to the GR Corolla's weight.

When you're firing away from a stop, acceleration is brisk and accompanied by a wonderful array of noises from the three-cylinder engine and robust exhaust. Left to its own devices, the eight-speed transmission fires off shifts with quickness and perfect timing. This may be a conventional automatic gearbox, but it shifts with such immediacy that you'd think it had a dual-clutch setup.