Now, a leaked dealer order guide alleges that this same eight-speed will make its way to the Canadian market. It’s a near guarantee that the transmission will come to the U.S. as well, given the U.S. and Canadian GR Corolla are almost identical. The guide doesn’t elaborate beyond the “new 8-speed automatic transmission added,” but it’s almost assuredly the same gearbox as what's in the GR Yaris. That transmission features heat-resistant friction material in the clutch packs and eight speeds with closer ratios for faster shifting.

There should be other updates as well. The Canadian GR's Premium trim will purportedly feature a head-up display, dual-zone climate control, and a new sub-radiator. The latter will enhance cooling for the model — potentially remedying an issue that some owners have had on the track. The guide also shows the Intelligent Clearance Sonar feature, which automatically brakes if the car senses it's about to collide with an object at parking lot speeds. Regardless, all models will see an output bump from 273 lb-ft of torque to 295 lb-ft; horsepower remains the same at 300 hp. The base Core trim will also get a heated steering wheel and brake cooling ducts as standard. Again, keep in mind these changes are for the Canadian market, but our GR Corolla is so similar, we believe the same set of updates will come Stateside.