Skip to main content

Leaked Order Guide Says the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla Will Get an Automatic Transmission

The GR Yaris' gain will also be the GR Corolla's

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Picture
  • written by
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • A leaked dealer order guide claims the GR Yaris' automatic will make its way into the 2025 GR Corolla.
  • The guide says there are other important changes in store, like more standard equipment.
  • Toyota says the automatic shifts quickly thanks to tight ratios and aggressive shift logic.

Toyota appears to be adding an eight-speed automatic transmission option for the 2025 GR Corolla. What’s more, we called it with a degree of accuracy that would make Paul Atreides jealous. Back in January, Toyota debuted a refreshed GR Yaris for the European and Asian markets. The Yaris is effectively the GR Corolla’s corporate twin, with the same six-speed manual, all-wheel-drive system and engine. The refresh introduced a host of changes including a power bump and powertrain revisions. Most notably, this new GR Yaris featured an eight-speed automatic Toyota called the “Direct Automatic Transmission.” It’s a torque-converter automatic, a gearbox not typically known for its speedy shifts, but Toyota’s changes to the Yaris at the time promised a sportier experience.

19 for sale in your area
See All for Sale
2024 Toyota GR Yaris interior

Toyota GR Yaris interior shown

Now, a leaked dealer order guide alleges that this same eight-speed will make its way to the Canadian market. It’s a near guarantee that the transmission will come to the U.S. as well, given the U.S. and Canadian GR Corolla are almost identical. The guide doesn’t elaborate beyond the “new 8-speed automatic transmission added,” but it’s almost assuredly the same gearbox as what's in the GR Yaris. That transmission features heat-resistant friction material in the clutch packs and eight speeds with closer ratios for faster shifting.

There should be other updates as well. The Canadian GR's Premium trim will purportedly feature a head-up display, dual-zone climate control, and a new sub-radiator. The latter will enhance cooling for the model — potentially remedying an issue that some owners have had on the track. The guide also shows the Intelligent Clearance Sonar feature, which automatically brakes if the car senses it's about to collide with an object at parking lot speeds. Regardless, all models will see an output bump from 273 lb-ft of torque to 295 lb-ft; horsepower remains the same at 300 hp. The base Core trim will also get a heated steering wheel and brake cooling ducts as standard. Again, keep in mind these changes are for the Canadian market, but our GR Corolla is so similar, we believe the same set of updates will come Stateside.

Edmunds says

Adding an automatic transmission to the GR Corolla is a good thing. While the manual is still our preference, an automatic will broaden the GR 'rolla’s appeal and could shave a little time off acceleration runs.

Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

Cameron Rogersedited by

Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model