- A leaked dealer order guide claims the GR Yaris' automatic will make its way into the 2025 GR Corolla.
- The guide says there are other important changes in store, like more standard equipment.
- Toyota says the automatic shifts quickly thanks to tight ratios and aggressive shift logic.
Leaked Order Guide Says the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla Will Get an Automatic Transmission
The GR Yaris' gain will also be the GR Corolla's
Toyota appears to be adding an eight-speed automatic transmission option for the 2025 GR Corolla. What’s more, we called it with a degree of accuracy that would make Paul Atreides jealous. Back in January, Toyota debuted a refreshed GR Yaris for the European and Asian markets. The Yaris is effectively the GR Corolla’s corporate twin, with the same six-speed manual, all-wheel-drive system and engine. The refresh introduced a host of changes including a power bump and powertrain revisions. Most notably, this new GR Yaris featured an eight-speed automatic Toyota called the “Direct Automatic Transmission.” It’s a torque-converter automatic, a gearbox not typically known for its speedy shifts, but Toyota’s changes to the Yaris at the time promised a sportier experience.
Toyota GR Yaris interior shown
Now, a leaked dealer order guide alleges that this same eight-speed will make its way to the Canadian market. It’s a near guarantee that the transmission will come to the U.S. as well, given the U.S. and Canadian GR Corolla are almost identical. The guide doesn’t elaborate beyond the “new 8-speed automatic transmission added,” but it’s almost assuredly the same gearbox as what's in the GR Yaris. That transmission features heat-resistant friction material in the clutch packs and eight speeds with closer ratios for faster shifting.
There should be other updates as well. The Canadian GR's Premium trim will purportedly feature a head-up display, dual-zone climate control, and a new sub-radiator. The latter will enhance cooling for the model — potentially remedying an issue that some owners have had on the track. The guide also shows the Intelligent Clearance Sonar feature, which automatically brakes if the car senses it's about to collide with an object at parking lot speeds. Regardless, all models will see an output bump from 273 lb-ft of torque to 295 lb-ft; horsepower remains the same at 300 hp. The base Core trim will also get a heated steering wheel and brake cooling ducts as standard. Again, keep in mind these changes are for the Canadian market, but our GR Corolla is so similar, we believe the same set of updates will come Stateside.
Edmunds says
Adding an automatic transmission to the GR Corolla is a good thing. While the manual is still our preference, an automatic will broaden the GR 'rolla’s appeal and could shave a little time off acceleration runs.