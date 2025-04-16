Genesis X Gran Equator Concept First Look: How Luxury Does Overlanding

The concept's headlights and taillights wear Genesis' very familiar two-bar design and wrap neatly around both the front and rear of the car. We know the wheels are 24-inch beadlocks but we know nothing about what will power this concept. The long hood and very swept-back cabin are a big departure from Genesis' current SUV lineup; this thing actually looks like an extreme example of the defunct Infiniti FX. The integrated roof rails and split-opening tailgate are likely to be the only design cues that have a chance to make it to a production SUV unaltered. The lower part of the tailgate comes with cool pop-up chairs that'd be great for a campsite, but I wouldn't count on those making it through either.

What we find to be more intriguing than the exterior is the interior treatment, in part because it looks a whole lot closer to reality. Many concepts go screen crazy, but the X Gran Equator's interior is an exercise in restraint. There isn't even a central touchscreen to be found — it's replaced by four vintage-looking gauges. The whole interior feels like it was lifted out of an old desert-running Land Rover, just with the luxury dial cranked all the way up and it's perfect — no notes.

There were no official details revealed on powertrains, but it doesn't seem to matter all that much at this point. A preview video that Genesis showed of the concept running through the wilderness (in CGI of course) had engine/exhaust noise galore, but there is no exhaust to be seen on an electric vehicle. So who knows.

By the way, the concept's name isn't inspired by the Earth's beltline; it's named after an Arabian stallion and is meant to embody "endurance, agility and refined power." If you want to check out the X Gran Equator for yourself, it will be on display at the 2025 New York Auto Show and then at the Genesis House in New York City until the end of July.