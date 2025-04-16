Genesis X Gran Equator Concept First Look: How Luxury Does Overlanding

Inside, there's a refreshing lack of digital real estate

Genesis X Gran Equator concept profile
  • written by
    edited by
  • Inspired by overlanding, the X Gran Equator concept showcases a new rugged direction for Genesis.
  • Its long hood and chop-top proportions make this concept SUV look very whimsical.
  • Though it's clearly far from a production car, Genesis says some design elements are closer to reality than you might think.

Genesis concepts have generally fallen into two categories of late: swept-back cruisers or race cars. And that's what makes the X Gran Equator a huge departure from the company's norm.

Unlike the striking X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible concepts we saw last month that appeared to be ready to hit the road tomorrow (fingers crossed), the X Gran Equator concept looks and feels a lot further off. Genesis says that this is "not confirmed for production," so don't get your hopes up too much. But there are cool elements worth exploring.

Consider These Recommendations
Genesis X Gran Equator concept interior

The concept's headlights and taillights wear Genesis' very familiar two-bar design and wrap neatly around both the front and rear of the car. We know the wheels are 24-inch beadlocks but we know nothing about what will power this concept. The long hood and very swept-back cabin are a big departure from Genesis' current SUV lineup; this thing actually looks like an extreme example of the defunct Infiniti FX. The integrated roof rails and split-opening tailgate are likely to be the only design cues that have a chance to make it to a production SUV unaltered. The lower part of the tailgate comes with cool pop-up chairs that'd be great for a campsite, but I wouldn't count on those making it through either.

What we find to be more intriguing than the exterior is the interior treatment, in part because it looks a whole lot closer to reality. Many concepts go screen crazy, but the X Gran Equator's interior is an exercise in restraint. There isn't even a central touchscreen to be found — it's replaced by four vintage-looking gauges. The whole interior feels like it was lifted out of an old desert-running Land Rover, just with the luxury dial cranked all the way up and it's perfect — no notes.

There were no official details revealed on powertrains, but it doesn't seem to matter all that much at this point. A preview video that Genesis showed of the concept running through the wilderness (in CGI of course) had engine/exhaust noise galore, but there is no exhaust to be seen on an electric vehicle. So who knows.

By the way, the concept's name isn't inspired by the Earth's beltline; it's named after an Arabian stallion and is meant to embody "endurance, agility and refined power." If you want to check out the X Gran Equator for yourself, it will be on display at the 2025 New York Auto Show and then at the Genesis House in New York City until the end of July.

Genesis X Gran Equator concept front 3/4
Brian Wongby

Brian Wong has worked in the automotive industry since 2010, writing over 1,000 car-related articles and testing and reviewing hundreds of vehicles over the course of career. Brian is a senior reviews editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Cars.com, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports. Brian has also been featured on MotorWeek as an expert for several car comparisons. He loves convertibles (the smaller the better) and hates paying for parking, so Los Angeles is both the right and wrong city for him.

Nick Yekikianedited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top