Spec #3: The "I Have to Pay How Much for a Third Row?!" Play ($66,475)

Though there are a few exceptions, the midsize SUV class is where you typically start seeing a third row of seating on the options menu. The GV80 is stingy in this regard, as seven-passenger seating only comes in one particular (and expensive) configuration. That would be the GV80 with the V6 and the Advanced+ package. You'll pay an extra $700 on top of the Advanced package for that plus sign, yielding a grand total of $66,475. It's quite an expensive proposition if your only requirement is a three-row luxury SUV, especially given that you could get a top-of-the-line Telluride or Palisade with three rows and save (gulp) $20k. But if you're a fan of the GV80 and need the extra seats, dropping $66k could still make a lot of sense. Even at that price, the three-row GV80 has a lot to offer.