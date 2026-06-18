- What's new: EV sales are in a slump.
- Why it matters: Many future EVs have been postponed or outright canceled.
- Edmunds says: The future isn't grim — there are a lot of compelling EVs on the horizon.
What the Heck Is Going on With EVs?
Reports paint a grim picture, but EVs aren't in a zombie state
Recent reports paint a grim future for electric vehicles. Sales are dwindling, incentives are being cut, and upcoming EVs from mainstream automakers have been delayed or outright canceled. Sure, 12% of shoppers who come to Edmunds end up researching an electric vehicle. But with the average EV transaction price sitting around $57,000, that interest isn't necessarily translating to sales.
We're starting to lose track of how many EVs have been canceled. Honda and Acura pulled the plug on the 0 Series and RSX, losing nearly $16 billion in the process. Hyundai and Kia made similar moves, canceling the EV4, EV6 GT and EV9 GT — in the U.S., anyway — and taking the Ioniq 6 off the market. Ram won't be building its promised full-size electric truck and Ford killed the F-150 Lightning. Even Tesla is dropping models from its lineup; the Model S and Model X aren't long for this world.
But it's not all doom and gloom. The affordable Chevy Bolt is back, boasting more range than before. We really like the new Nissan Leaf and the Tesla Model 3 recently got a nice makeover too. The Toyota bZ took a huge step forward this year, and the Hyundai Ioniq 9 is one of the best three-row electric SUVs you can buy. Even luxury automakers are pulling out the stops: That massive Cadillac Escalade IQ offers more than 550 miles of real-world range.
Looking to the future, things really aren't so bad. We're big fans of the new Rivian R2 — in fact, we have one on order for our One-Year Road Test fleet. The BMW iX3 is a blast to drive, and it'll be followed by the electric i3 sedan soon. The Mercedes-Benz CLA EV is an absolute range champ, and the GLC SUV and C-Class sedan will soon offer electric power. Need something cheaper? Startup automaker Slate has a small truck that can be turned into an SUV, and it's supposed to be seriously cheap.
The reality is, EVs will always be in turmoil. Changing government regulations and a weak charging infrastructure continue to cause problems. So while the future might seem bleak, EVs are better than ever and here to stay.