What the Heck Is Going on With EVs?

Looking to the future, things really aren't so bad. We're big fans of the new Rivian R2 — in fact, we have one on order for our One-Year Road Test fleet. The BMW iX3 is a blast to drive, and it'll be followed by the electric i3 sedan soon. The Mercedes-Benz CLA EV is an absolute range champ, and the GLC SUV and C-Class sedan will soon offer electric power. Need something cheaper? Startup automaker Slate has a small truck that can be turned into an SUV, and it's supposed to be seriously cheap.

The reality is, EVs will always be in turmoil. Changing government regulations and a weak charging infrastructure continue to cause problems. So while the future might seem bleak, EVs are better than ever and here to stay.