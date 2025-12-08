- In the real-world Edmunds EV Range Test, the new Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ went 434 miles, beating its EPA estimate by a sizable amount.
- The CLA is now the least expensive car that's crossed the 400-mile mark in our testing.
- It also posted impressive efficiency and charging speed numbers.
The 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Went 434 Miles in Our Real-World EV Range Test
The new CLA 250+ is also the most efficient, fastest-charging Mercedes-Benz EV we've ever tested
The new Mercedes-Benz CLA is now arriving in the U.S., and while a hybrid version will join the lineup later, the first model to go on sale is the EV. We've just had the opportunity to get our hands on the CLA EV for an exclusive range and charging test, and the results are impressive across the board.
We tested a 2026 CLA 250+, the rear-wheel-drive, long-range version of Mercedes' subcompact EV. The CLA 250+ has a usable battery capacity of 85 kWh and has an EPA-estimated range of 374 miles. However, in the Edmunds EV Range Test, we recorded 434 miles of driving, beating the EPA's estimate by 16%.
Out of the 13 Mercedes-Benz EVs we've tested, the new CLA has the second-longest range, only falling behind the EQS 450+, which covered 466 miles. Keep in mind, though, the EQS is a full-size sedan and roughly double the price of the CLA. The CLA 250+ is the least expensive car we’ve ever seen cross the 400-mile threshold, with a starting price of $48,500, including destination.
While conducting our range test, we used 23.2 kWh of energy per 100 miles of driving, beating the EPA’s estimate in that department by a sizable 16.5%. The CLA also posted impressive numbers on the Edmunds EV Charging Test, where it earned a score of 833 miles per hour, with an average charge rate of 193 kW from 10% to 80%. This puts the CLA in second place on our leaderboard of more than 100 cars, beating the recently updated Porsche Taycan but still falling short of the Hyundai Ioniq 6.
Looking at the CLA's performance compared to rival EVs, it’s clear that Mercedes has a compelling product on its hands. We recently tested the 2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard, which went 339 miles, or about 100 fewer than the CLA. The 2026 Audi A6 E-tron Sportback Ultra got a bit closer to the Mercedes with 402 miles. Future Mercedes EVs like the upcoming GLB will use the same underpinnings as the CLA, so we have high expectations for those cars when they arrive.
In the meantime, we've reviewed both the CLA 250+ and the dual-motor CLA 350 4Matic EV, and look forward to putting both through our full instrumented testing regimen at our track in the near future.
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees. All of this most accurately represents the real-world driving that owners do day to day.