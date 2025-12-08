Out of the 13 Mercedes-Benz EVs we've tested, the new CLA has the second-longest range, only falling behind the EQS 450+, which covered 466 miles. Keep in mind, though, the EQS is a full-size sedan and roughly double the price of the CLA. The CLA 250+ is the least expensive car we’ve ever seen cross the 400-mile threshold, with a starting price of $48,500, including destination.

While conducting our range test, we used 23.2 kWh of energy per 100 miles of driving, beating the EPA’s estimate in that department by a sizable 16.5%. The CLA also posted impressive numbers on the Edmunds EV Charging Test, where it earned a score of 833 miles per hour, with an average charge rate of 193 kW from 10% to 80%. This puts the CLA in second place on our leaderboard of more than 100 cars, beating the recently updated Porsche Taycan but still falling short of the Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Looking at the CLA's performance compared to rival EVs, it’s clear that Mercedes has a compelling product on its hands. We recently tested the 2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard, which went 339 miles, or about 100 fewer than the CLA. The 2026 Audi A6 E-tron Sportback Ultra got a bit closer to the Mercedes with 402 miles. Future Mercedes EVs like the upcoming GLB will use the same underpinnings as the CLA, so we have high expectations for those cars when they arrive.