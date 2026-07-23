- What’s new: Honda is working on a third-generation Ridgeline with tougher styling and added capability. It's expected to arrive within two years.
- Why it matters: Production of the current truck will pause later in 2026.
- Edmunds says: The next Ridgeline should build on the current model's comfortable ride, roomy cabin and clever bed features without giving up the everyday usability that sets it apart from rivals like the Chevy Colorado, Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma.
A New Honda Ridgeline Is Coming. Here's Everything We Know
Honda’s next Ridgeline aims to sharpen its truck credentials while keeping its comfort and versatility intact
Honda has confirmed that a third-generation Ridgeline is in development and will reach the market within two years. The first shadowy teaser image suggests the redesigned midsize pickup will receive tougher styling, while the automaker also promises greater capability.
The new Ridgeline is being styled in Southern California and engineered at Honda's development center in Ohio. Production will remain at Honda’s Alabama plant, where the current Ridgeline is assembled alongside the Passport, Pilot and Odyssey.
A more rugged Ridgeline is taking shape
Honda's dark teaser image reveals only the truck’s silhouette, but several changes are already visible. The new Ridgeline appears to have a taller, more squared-off front end, plus a flatter hood and a slim horizontal lighting signature. Its cab and bed retain relatively clean proportions rather than adopting the exaggerated fenders and oversized grille found on some competing pickups.
That more conventional truck appearance could help Honda address one of the Ridgeline's longstanding challenges: convincing truck buyers that its SUV-based construction provides enough capability. Honda says the next model will be more rugged in both design and performance, though it's still too early for official towing, payload, off-road or powertrain specifications.
The outgoing Ridgeline is built more like a crossover SUV than a traditional body-on-frame truck. That layout limits its appeal for serious towing and difficult off-road driving, but it gives the Honda a smoother ride and more composed handling than most midsize pickups.
We really enjoyed how the current Ridgeline absorbed rough pavement, offered accurate steering, and provided a spacious, family-friendly cabin during our most recent testing. Its most useful features included a lockable storage compartment beneath the bed and a tailgate that can fold down or swing open sideways. The bed is also wide enough to carry 4-foot-wide sheets of building material flat between its sides.
Those practical touches should remain central to the third-generation truck. Adding capability at the expense of ride comfort, cabin space or bed versatility could weaken the qualities that distinguish the Ridgeline from the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado.
What we know about the new Ridgeline so far
The current Ridgeline uses a 280-horsepower 3.5-liter V6, a nine-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. It can tow up to 5,000 pounds and is sold only as a four-door crew cab with a 5-foot-4-inch bed. Those numbers provide a useful benchmark, but Honda has not confirmed whether any of that hardware will carry over. A new hybrid powertrain is almost certainly going to be available for the third-gen model.
A more modern interior should also be a priority. Our editors praised the current truck's straightforward controls but found its 9-inch touchscreen, parking technology and driver assistance features dated compared with the tech in newer rivals.
Pricing and an exact arrival date remain unknown at this point. With current production scheduled to pause before the replacement arrives, buyers who want a Ridgeline soon should hurry up while dealer inventory is still available.