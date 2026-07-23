A New Honda Ridgeline Is Coming. Here's Everything We Know

Honda has confirmed that a third-generation Ridgeline is in development and will reach the market within two years. The first shadowy teaser image suggests the redesigned midsize pickup will receive tougher styling, while the automaker also promises greater capability.

The new Ridgeline is being styled in Southern California and engineered at Honda's development center in Ohio. Production will remain at Honda’s Alabama plant, where the current Ridgeline is assembled alongside the Passport, Pilot and Odyssey.

A more rugged Ridgeline is taking shape

Honda's dark teaser image reveals only the truck’s silhouette, but several changes are already visible. The new Ridgeline appears to have a taller, more squared-off front end, plus a flatter hood and a slim horizontal lighting signature. Its cab and bed retain relatively clean proportions rather than adopting the exaggerated fenders and oversized grille found on some competing pickups.

That more conventional truck appearance could help Honda address one of the Ridgeline's longstanding challenges: convincing truck buyers that its SUV-based construction provides enough capability. Honda says the next model will be more rugged in both design and performance, though it's still too early for official towing, payload, off-road or powertrain specifications.

The outgoing Ridgeline is built more like a crossover SUV than a traditional body-on-frame truck. That layout limits its appeal for serious towing and difficult off-road driving, but it gives the Honda a smoother ride and more composed handling than most midsize pickups.