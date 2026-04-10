Gas Prices Continue to Rise, But Are Shoppers Actually Shifting to Electric Vehicles?

EV consideration continues to grow, but adoption is another story

High gas prices
  • Average U.S. gasoline prices have climbed above $4 per gallon amid the conflict in the Middle East.
  • Early Edmunds data shows gas spikes are nudging EV interest upward but not driving major conversions.
  • It’s still early, and many consumers aren’t yet in a position to switch, even as higher fuel costs linger in their minds.

There's a long-standing assumption in the auto industry that higher gas prices push consumers toward more fuel-efficient and electric vehicles. The recent oil price spike tied to the conflict in the Middle East offers the latest opportunity to witness car shopper consideration vs. purchase behavior play out in real time. 

While it's still early and sales data tends to lag, initial transaction signals point to a more tempered response — suggesting that even in a higher-cost fuel environment, gas prices alone may not be enough to drive a smooth path to EV adoption.

And so far, consideration1 data on Edmunds supports that view.

Skip table
Month
EV Consideration Share of Site on Edmunds
August 202511.3%
September 202511.8%
October 20259.0%
November 20259.2%
December 20259.8%
January 20269.6%
February 20269.6%
March 202611.6%

1 Consideration is defined as research activity on Edmunds.com that occurs on a make/model/model year level, i.e., engaging with photos or reading Edmunds expert reviews on a model year page, looking at inventory listings, or submitting a lead to a dealer.


EV consideration has edged higher on Edmunds, but the increase is modest — especially when compared to the surge seen in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when fuel prices triggered a more substantial shift in consumer behavior. Even then, increased interest didn't translate into instant sales. EV market share climbed from 4.4% to 5.2% between March and June of that year before leveling off, influenced by factors other than gas prices.

Lag matters, but understanding the underlying drivers of demand is even more critical.

Over the past year, the EV market's most significant growth moment wasn't tied to fuel costs at all. Instead, it came ahead of the federal tax credit expiration, which temporarily pushed market share higher as buyers rushed to take advantage of the $7,500 incentive before it ended in September last year. When that deadline passed, the market gave much of it back. The result was less of a sustained step forward and more of a classic pull-forward effect, followed by a hangover. Regional incentives, vehicle availability, and charging infrastructure also play important roles in shaping EV demand, alongside the national tax credit and fuel costs.

Skip table
Month
EV Market Share
January 20258.3%
February 20257.6%
March 20257.1%
April 20256.4%
May 20256.7%
June 20257.2%
July 20258.1%
August 20259.5%
September 202511.5%
October 20255.8%
November 20255.0%
December 20255.8%
January 20266.5%
February 20266.0%
March 20266.2%

What we're seeing now in 2026 looks different. EV market share has settled back into a narrower range, and while growth isn't accelerating, it also isn't collapsing. That stability may ultimately be a healthier signal for the industry. It suggests the market is beginning to normalize, with demand driven less by short-term incentives or external shocks and more by consumers who are genuinely ready to make the switch.

For an industry long accustomed to viewing gas prices as a key catalyst to changes in shopping behavior, that shift could have weighty implications. EV adoption may depend less on volatility at the pump and more on fundamentals like affordability, access to charging, and consumer confidence.

Affordability continues to challenge households nationwide, and high vehicle prices mean many consumers aren't in a position to switch to an EV today. The average transaction price of a new electric vehicle in March 2026 was $56,170, compared to $45,092 for the rest of the industry. Still, the psychological impact of high fuel costs can linger, shaping future decisions and keeping electrification top of mind when buyers are ready. 

Edmunds says

Today's rising gas prices may frustrate consumers, but their impact on EV adoption, at least so far, is subtle — nudging behavior gradually rather than triggering an immediate surge. Frustration at the pump alone won't sell electric vehicles — adoption depends on whether consumers are ready, not just resentful.

Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Consider These Recommendations
by

Jessica Caldwell analyzes millions of vehicle transactions as well as user behavior on Edmunds to help shoppers make sense of the retail automotive landscape.

edited by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox
Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top