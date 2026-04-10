Gas Prices Continue to Rise, But Are Shoppers Actually Shifting to Electric Vehicles?

1 Consideration is defined as research activity on Edmunds.com that occurs on a make/model/model year level, i.e., engaging with photos or reading Edmunds expert reviews on a model year page, looking at inventory listings, or submitting a lead to a dealer.





EV consideration has edged higher on Edmunds, but the increase is modest — especially when compared to the surge seen in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when fuel prices triggered a more substantial shift in consumer behavior. Even then, increased interest didn't translate into instant sales. EV market share climbed from 4.4% to 5.2% between March and June of that year before leveling off, influenced by factors other than gas prices.

Lag matters, but understanding the underlying drivers of demand is even more critical.

Over the past year, the EV market's most significant growth moment wasn't tied to fuel costs at all. Instead, it came ahead of the federal tax credit expiration, which temporarily pushed market share higher as buyers rushed to take advantage of the $7,500 incentive before it ended in September last year. When that deadline passed, the market gave much of it back. The result was less of a sustained step forward and more of a classic pull-forward effect, followed by a hangover. Regional incentives, vehicle availability, and charging infrastructure also play important roles in shaping EV demand, alongside the national tax credit and fuel costs.