- What's new: Maybach ups the fancy factor of the redesigned 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the result is a truly exceptional luxury sedan.
- Why it matters: Maybach's touches elevate the S-Class from a BMW 7 Series fighter to a car that rivals the Bentley Flying Spur and Rolls-Royce Ghost.
- Edmunds says: If someone could lend me a few hundred thousand dollars, that'd be great. I deserve an S 680 with the V12.
2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class First Drive Review: The $250K Car That Feels Like a Million Bucks
When is a $250,000 car a bargain? When it's a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
— Île de Bendor, France
After an overnight transatlantic flight to the Côte d'Azur followed by a private helicopter jaunt over the French Alps, stretching out in the absolutely palatial back seat of a 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is an opulent end to an extravagant day. Priced at what I assume is $250,000 — depending on how heavily you delve into Mercedes' Manufaktur personalization catalog — the Maybach S 580 offers Rolls-Royce-rivaling luxury and Bentley-beating tech at a price that undercuts both.
To drive or be driven?
Compared to the standard S-Class, the Maybach's wheelbase has been stretched by 7.1 inches. This gives backseat riders nearly 4 feet of lavishly upholstered legroom, rivaling — if not besting — some of the best airline Business Class suites. (There's a fold-out ottoman!) Want a heated or ventilated massage? You got it; activate it via voice commands or use the iPhone-sized remote controls. Need a glass of Champagne to properly tamp down the day's demons? Go for it — assuming your chauffeur stocked some in the fridge between the rear seats. There are hand-embroidered pillows so you can rest your head and optional fold-out tables if you wanna chow down on a Double-Double before your next engagement. I've ridden in the back of Bentley Flying Spurs and Rolls-Royce Ghosts; the Maybach S-Class is honestly the best of the best.
This isn't to say the driver and front passenger aren't privy to uber-luxe trimmings. These seats are just as comfy, and they offer the same heating, cooling and massage programs. You can adjust the bolsters and lumbar in a billion different ways to get everything just right. And bonus: The front seat belts are heated. Nothing like a warm hug on a cold day, amirite?
My only real complaint about the Maybach's interior is a matter of personal preference, and something that irks me about the standard S-Class too. Mercedes forces you to get the massive Superscreen tech interface with its 14.4-inch central display and 12.3-inch passenger screen. The MB.OS operating system that runs infotainment and multimedia features isn't the problem — it is quick to respond, feature-rich and nicely integrates natural-language AI-assisted search. But I hate that you can't option a Maybach without this overbearing onslaught of digital real estate, and that it's the older setup where the screens aren't seamlessly connected like they are in the new GLC SUV. Give me a single screen and some beautiful open-pore wood or metal deco inlays any day. That's real luxury.
On-road presence with poise
Driving the Maybach S-Class is bliss. On coastal roads along the French Riviera and up in the Alps alike, this ultra-luxury sedan is large and in charge. A unique Maybach drive mode softens the suspension damping and intentionally builds in some delay to the throttle response in order to reduce any and all body motions. This is all in the name of ultimate comfort for your passengers. If you're driving alone, Comfort and Sport modes tighten the experience up appreciably.
In the U.S., we'll get two Maybach models: the S 580 and S 680. The former comes with the new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that debuted in the regular S-Class, with 530 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, matched with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. This is the version I'm testing, and at no point does the V8 feel sluggish or underpowered, even with 5,335 pounds of S-Class to lug around.
In fact, the S 580 is a good reminder to chill out, relax and just enjoy the drive. At no point while winding through the French countryside am I tempted to approach or push past the posted speed limits. The steering is effortless. The brakes are solid. This sedan peacefully wafts along while standard rear-axle steering turns the back tires in the opposite direction of the fronts to virtually shorten the S 580's 133.7-inch wheelbase through Alpine turns. The Maybach is nothing short of exceptional in the way it moves down the road.
But, look, if you're going to get a Maybach S-Class, just pony up for the S 680. This is one of the last V12s on sale today, and Mercedes won't be offering this engine in a lot of markets, including Europe. The twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 with 621 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque is a heck of an engine, and I loved it in the previous Maybach S-Class. I can only imagine it's even better with the added refinement of the new S-Class. I'm driving one in a couple of weeks, so I'll be sure to let you know.
The Maybach S-Class is worth every penny
It's crazy to think a car as good as the new 2027 S-Class could be improved upon in meaningful ways, but here I am, lounging in the back of a Maybach S 580 telling you it's second to none. Pricing for this most S-Class of S-Classes is TBD, but I expect the S 580 to come in around $225,000 with the more desirable S 680 commanding $250,000 or $275,000 — before you go wild with colors, materials and options, of course.
It's hard for a millennial like me to call a quarter-million-dollar car a bargain (most of my wardrobe is from Target). But the level of luxury the Maybach S-Class offers is genuinely unparalleled. It's also a left-field choice compared to a Bentley or Rolls, and has the presence and panache to make onlookers do a double take. That alone is worth the price of entry. This $250K car is handily worth a million bucks.