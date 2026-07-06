My only real complaint about the Maybach's interior is a matter of personal preference, and something that irks me about the standard S-Class too. Mercedes forces you to get the massive Superscreen tech interface with its 14.4-inch central display and 12.3-inch passenger screen. The MB.OS operating system that runs infotainment and multimedia features isn't the problem — it is quick to respond, feature-rich and nicely integrates natural-language AI-assisted search. But I hate that you can't option a Maybach without this overbearing onslaught of digital real estate, and that it's the older setup where the screens aren't seamlessly connected like they are in the new GLC SUV. Give me a single screen and some beautiful open-pore wood or metal deco inlays any day. That's real luxury.

On-road presence with poise

Driving the Maybach S-Class is bliss. On coastal roads along the French Riviera and up in the Alps alike, this ultra-luxury sedan is large and in charge. A unique Maybach drive mode softens the suspension damping and intentionally builds in some delay to the throttle response in order to reduce any and all body motions. This is all in the name of ultimate comfort for your passengers. If you're driving alone, Comfort and Sport modes tighten the experience up appreciably.

In the U.S., we'll get two Maybach models: the S 580 and S 680. The former comes with the new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that debuted in the regular S-Class, with 530 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, matched with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. This is the version I'm testing, and at no point does the V8 feel sluggish or underpowered, even with 5,335 pounds of S-Class to lug around.