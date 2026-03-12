- What's new: Honda is killing three of its upcoming electric vehicles.
- Why it matters: The 0 Series sedan, 0 Series SUV and Acura RSX were all scheduled to be produced in Ohio.
- Edmunds says: Because of U.S. tariffs and weakening EV demand, Honda is smart to shift its focus to hybrids — even though it comes with a major financial loss.
Honda 0 Series and Acura RSX EVs Are Dead on Arrival
All three of these EVs were going to be built in the U.S.
Honda is canceling the development and production of its 0 Series and Acura RSX electric vehicles, the company announced Thursday. This is expected to result in a total loss of up to $15.8 billion over the next couple of years.
"This decision was made as part of the reassessment of the company’s automobile electrification strategy due to various factors including recent changes in the business environment," Honda said in a statement. The company also cited the ever-changing U.S. tariff situation and weakening EV demand as reasons for killing these products.
The 0 Series sedan, 0 Series SUV and Acura RSX crossover were all going to be produced in the U.S., at one of Honda's facilities in Ohio. The 0 Series sedan was a futuristic-looking four-door (that kind of looked like a dustbuster) while the 0 Series SUV had boxy, Honda Element vibes. The Acura RSX, meanwhile, was a style-focused electric crossover.
"In light of the recent slowdown in the growth of the EV market in the U.S., Honda will reassess its resource allocations and further strengthen its hybrid models," the company said. Honda is already planning updates to the Civic Hybrid, and is working on a new V6 hybrid powertrain to be used in vehicles like the Passport, Pilot and Acura MDX.
Honda plans to further outline its revised long-term business strategy in May.