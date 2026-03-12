Honda 0 Series and Acura RSX EVs Are Dead on Arrival

The 0 Series sedan, 0 Series SUV and Acura RSX crossover were all going to be produced in the U.S., at one of Honda's facilities in Ohio. The 0 Series sedan was a futuristic-looking four-door (that kind of looked like a dustbuster) while the 0 Series SUV had boxy, Honda Element vibes. The Acura RSX, meanwhile, was a style-focused electric crossover.

"In light of the recent slowdown in the growth of the EV market in the U.S., Honda will reassess its resource allocations and further strengthen its hybrid models," the company said. Honda is already planning updates to the Civic Hybrid, and is working on a new V6 hybrid powertrain to be used in vehicles like the Passport, Pilot and Acura MDX.

Honda plans to further outline its revised long-term business strategy in May.