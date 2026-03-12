Honda 0 Series and Acura RSX EVs Are Dead on Arrival

All three of these EVs were going to be built in the U.S.

Honda 0 Series sedan and SUV
  • What's new: Honda is killing three of its upcoming electric vehicles.
  • Why it matters: The 0 Series sedan, 0 Series SUV and Acura RSX were all scheduled to be produced in Ohio.
  • Edmunds says: Because of U.S. tariffs and weakening EV demand, Honda is smart to shift its focus to hybrids — even though it comes with a major financial loss.

Honda is canceling the development and production of its 0 Series and Acura RSX electric vehicles, the company announced Thursday. This is expected to result in a total loss of up to $15.8 billion over the next couple of years.

"This decision was made as part of the reassessment of the company’s automobile electrification strategy due to various factors including recent changes in the business environment," Honda said in a statement. The company also cited the ever-changing U.S. tariff situation and weakening EV demand as reasons for killing these products.

Acura RSX Prototype Front 3/4 Edmunds

The 0 Series sedan, 0 Series SUV and Acura RSX crossover were all going to be produced in the U.S., at one of Honda's facilities in Ohio. The 0 Series sedan was a futuristic-looking four-door (that kind of looked like a dustbuster) while the 0 Series SUV had boxy, Honda Element vibes. The Acura RSX, meanwhile, was a style-focused electric crossover.

"In light of the recent slowdown in the growth of the EV market in the U.S., Honda will reassess its resource allocations and further strengthen its hybrid models," the company said. Honda is already planning updates to the Civic Hybrid, and is working on a new V6 hybrid powertrain to be used in vehicles like the Passport, Pilot and Acura MDX.

Honda plans to further outline its revised long-term business strategy in May.

Honda 0 Series sedan
by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

