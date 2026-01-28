Elon Musk Says the Tesla Model S and Model X Will Die Soon

  • The Tesla Model S sedan and Model X SUV are going out of production.
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that if you want one of these models, "now would be the time to order it."
  • The Model S and Model X combined accounted for less than 3% of Tesla's total deliveries in 2025.

The Tesla Model S and Model X aren't long for this world. That's the news from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who confirmed the demise of these EVs on the company's recent fourth-quarter earnings call.

"It's time to basically bring the Model S and X programs to an end," Musk said. "If you’re interested in buying a Model S and X, now would be the time to order it."

The Model S and Model X are the two oldest vehicles in Tesla's lineup; the Model S was originally launched way back in 2012 and the Model X followed a few years later. Since then, these vehicles have received several over-the-air tech updates, but only minor tweaks to the physical hardware. The last significant milestone came in 2021, when Tesla launched the high-performance Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid. You may remember the Model S Plaid from Edmunds U-Drags where it lost to both of its key rivals, the Lucid Air Sapphire and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

Sales of the Model S and Model X have suffered in recent years. Of the 1,636,129 vehicles Tesla delivered in 2025, 97% were the far more popular Model 3 and Model Y, both of which have recently been overhauled.

It's unclear exactly when production of the Model S and Model X will end. Following that, Musk said Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, will be retooled to build Optimus humanoid robots. Neat.

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

