- The Tesla Model S sedan and Model X SUV are going out of production.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that if you want one of these models, "now would be the time to order it."
- The Model S and Model X combined accounted for less than 3% of Tesla's total deliveries in 2025.
Elon Musk Says the Tesla Model S and Model X Will Die Soon
Tesla's two oldest EVs are going out of production to make way for humanoid robots (yes, really)
The Tesla Model S and Model X aren't long for this world. That's the news from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who confirmed the demise of these EVs on the company's recent fourth-quarter earnings call.
"It's time to basically bring the Model S and X programs to an end," Musk said. "If you’re interested in buying a Model S and X, now would be the time to order it."
The Model S and Model X are the two oldest vehicles in Tesla's lineup; the Model S was originally launched way back in 2012 and the Model X followed a few years later. Since then, these vehicles have received several over-the-air tech updates, but only minor tweaks to the physical hardware. The last significant milestone came in 2021, when Tesla launched the high-performance Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid. You may remember the Model S Plaid from Edmunds U-Drags where it lost to both of its key rivals, the Lucid Air Sapphire and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.
Sales of the Model S and Model X have suffered in recent years. Of the 1,636,129 vehicles Tesla delivered in 2025, 97% were the far more popular Model 3 and Model Y, both of which have recently been overhauled.
It's unclear exactly when production of the Model S and Model X will end. Following that, Musk said Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, will be retooled to build Optimus humanoid robots. Neat.