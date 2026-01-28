Elon Musk Says the Tesla Model S and Model X Will Die Soon

The Tesla Model S and Model X aren't long for this world. That's the news from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who confirmed the demise of these EVs on the company's recent fourth-quarter earnings call.

"It's time to basically bring the Model S and X programs to an end," Musk said. "If you’re interested in buying a Model S and X, now would be the time to order it."

The Model S and Model X are the two oldest vehicles in Tesla's lineup; the Model S was originally launched way back in 2012 and the Model X followed a few years later. Since then, these vehicles have received several over-the-air tech updates, but only minor tweaks to the physical hardware. The last significant milestone came in 2021, when Tesla launched the high-performance Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid. You may remember the Model S Plaid from Edmunds U-Drags where it lost to both of its key rivals, the Lucid Air Sapphire and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.