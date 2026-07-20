Not all 680s are created equal

The Maybach S 680 sedan is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 — in the U.S., anyway. But the Maybach GLS 680 doesn't use this engine. Instead, the SUV has the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 as the GLS 580 and AMG GLS 63, complete with an integrated starter-generator (aka mild hybrid system) that can provide small amounts of stopgap energy to smooth out the operation of the stop-start system or allow the engine to shut off while the vehicle is coasting.

This V8 — known internally as M177 Evo — is a heck of an engine. In the Maybach GLS 680, it produces 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, specs that match the output of the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. Mercedes hasn't released an official 0-to-60-mph acceleration spec for the Maybach GLS 680, but the AMG GLS 63 can do this sprint in 3.9 seconds, so I expect the slightly heavier Maybach to fall somewhere in the 4.0- to 4.2-second range.

Like the S 680 sedan, the GLS 680 SUV has a unique Maybach drive mode that softens the adaptive dampers with the goal of providing serene ride comfort. The GLS 680 also gets the same car-to-X suspension tech that debuted on the 2027 S-Class, where it can actually send and receive information about road imperfections to the cloud and proactively adjust the dampers accordingly. Electronic roll stabilization keeps the GLS' body level and collected during cornering, and a Curve mode will let the GLS "lean" into turns by up to 3 degrees — sort of like the way a rider leans on a motorcycle while cornering — to reduce lateral g-forces on passengers. It's all in the name of on-road bliss.