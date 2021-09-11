Ford Mustang Drag Race: Shelby GT500 vs. Mustang Mach 1

- The GT500 and Mach 1 represent a battle between power and grip.
- Edmunds put both pony cars through their paces at the test track.
- Can the GT500 finally win a drag race?
We've done lots of drag-race comparisons with our long-term-test 2020 Ford Shelby GT500. Somewhat embarrassingly for the mega-powered Mustang, it ended up slower than just about everything we've thrown up against it, including a BMW M8, a Chevrolet Corvette and a Tesla Model Y Performance.
The combination of an unprepared street surface and 760 horsepower means the GT500 can't deploy its awesome power before the quarter mile is up. With that in mind, we began to wonder if the less powerful and less expensive 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 might be able to upset its bigger sibling in a heads-up drag race.
Crazy as the idea sounds, there is some logic behind it. The Mustang Mach 1 we tested ($65,340) came equipped with a 10-speed automatic and a handling package that included larger and sticker tires. The additional grip and sheer number of close-ratio gears could give the 5.0-liter V8 more opportunities to shine.
The Shelby GT500, which Edmunds owns and has tested for a year, set us back $81,280 after options. Its transmission only has seven forward gears and its tires are the same size as the Mach 1's. Would it be overwhelmed in a drag race? Watch and read on to find out.
At the test track, where our crack team of drivers have a controlled surface and near endless opportunities to get a perfect launch, the Shelby GT500 has an obvious advantage in acceleration. When you find the perfect launch, the Mustang GT500 outpaces the Mach 1 from 0 to 60 mph by nearly half a second. By the quarter mile, that difference grows to almost a full second. That's big, but so too is the Mustang Mach 1's improvement in peak stopping distance and average lateral acceleration around our skidpad. Maybe there's something to this drag race idea after all ...
The GT500 wins, and it isn't even close. Obvious as that may sound — 760 hp is greater than 480 hp, after all — there were some interesting parts about lining up these two cars. For starters, the Mach 1 and the GT500 are nearly tied through second gear. Where the Mach 1's relative surplus of traction allows its driver to dig harder into the gas pedal, the GT500's overwhelming power requires extreme restraint from its driver.
But once the Ford Shelby GT500 makes it to third gear and finds traction, the race is over. It pulls away so strongly that the Mach 1 driver might start wondering if he's hitting the gas pedal hard enough.
Our GT500's first drag race win may have been against a less expensive and powerful Mustang, but, as The Fast & the Furious' Dominic Toretto said, winning is winning.