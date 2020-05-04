The Mach 1 is back. After ending its previous run in 2004, Ford welcomes the storied nameplate once again to the Mustang family. The newest Mach 1 is equipped with a brand-new front end, wings and spoilers from the mighty Shelby GT500, and flashy black stripes with contrasting colors to make your Mustang pop.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1
|MSRP
|$53,915
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$49,918
- Strong power from both the four-cylinder and V8 engines
- Civilized ride and low noise levels
- Cabin blends modern convenience with retro style
- Impractical back seat
- Performance-package ride quality can be harsh
- Long, heavy doors and mediocre cabin access
- 480-horsepower, track-focused Mach 1 limited edition is available
- EcoBoost and GT models come standard with Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of driver aids
- Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015
Previous Mach 1s were just as famous for what was on the hood as under it. For decades, the Mach 1 was visually distinguished from lesser Mustangs with the inclusion of a Shaker hood, an elevated air intake that pokes through the top of the hood. But there will be no Shaker hood on the 2021 Mach 1 — the company decided it didn't provide a performance or acoustic benefit. But the Mach 1 indisputably became synonymous with the style, and losing it for 2021 will be a blow to some fans.
The Mach 1 gets a few special interior features, such as new doorsill plates and a badge on the dash inscribed with the car's chassis number. There are also unique Mach 1 welcome graphics on the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. Ooh. Ahh. Choosing the leather interior adds black-colored seats with an accent stripe, and a classic white cue-ball shift knob is available with the manual transmission.
The Mach 1 might be retro, but its tech offerings are anything but. Every Mach 1 comes standard with the Sync 3 infotainment system, which is optional on lesser Mustangs. We've rated Sync 3 highly in recent years for its ease of use and excellent voice controls. As you'd expect of a fully featured modern vehicle, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is included.
The Mach 1 is a legendary name that will excite muscle car fans and bridge the gap between the Mustang GT and its lofty Shelby GT350 cousin. However, the fact that it doesn't include the traditional Shaker hood, or gain any extra power over the understated Bullitt, could make this reunion bittersweet for some die-hards. That said, we're eager to get this latest Mach 1 onto the track, especially with the handling package and its high-downforce capabilities. A Mustang with this much Shelby in it is something to get excited about.
2021 Ford Mustang video
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Ford Mustang, but since the 2021 Ford Mustang is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Even though it uses the engine from the Focus RS and the brakes from a V8 Mustang, the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with the new High Performance pack is much more than just a performance parts bin mashup.
[MUSIC PLAYING] KURT NIEBUHR: The last time I was driving a Ford Mustang it was a 2019 Shelby GT-350, and I got to hammer that thing around a racetrack. Best Mustang ever. Now, I'm with this Ford Mustang. And while it has MagneRide suspension, a big brake kit, and summer high performance tires it's missing a few things, like cylinders. Welcome to the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with the high performance package. [MUSIC PLAYING] So what do you get when you get a high performance package? Well, I should note that this particular car has the optimal handling package on top of the high performance package, so you get these wheels, which are specific to the handling package. You also get these Pirelli P Zero course of four tires, which are unique to just this car, and we'll talk more about this later. But behind these wheels is a big brake kit, and these brakes are straight off of a V8 GT. And they had to put these on the car because the level of performance is so much higher and so is the top speed. It's now 255 miles an hour, so the brakes are important on this car. Because it has these brakes, they re-profiled the front of the car and the belly pan, that's also off of a GT, to allow for brake cooling at both high and low speeds. And they also added that front splitter on the front of it. Hopefully that works too. [MUSIC PLAYING] So this engine is essentially out of a Focus RS. Rumor has it that they had an old Focus hanging around the proving grounds. One night they asked themselves, will that engine fit in this car? They tried it and it fit. So they went to Valencia, Spain where they make the RS engines, asked them if they could make one, and they made it. It fits. Makes 332 horsepower, which is less than what the Focus RS made, but that's largely because the engine is longitudinally mounted in this car, so that means they didn't have as much room for the intercooler in front of it. Also that horsepower figure, is quoted on 93 octane gas. We don't get that in California. This engine actually runs a larger turbocharger, 63 millimeter twin scroll, that was designed and engineered in-house by some guy at Ford. Carl Widmann, the chief engineer for Mustang, asked the guy hey, do you have any free time left over to work on this? The guy went, yeah. Do you have any like Mustang swag I could have in return? Seriously, that's how they design the turbo. I really hope that story is true. This engine makes 350 foot pounds of torque, and 90% of that is available between 2,500 and 5300 RPM. That's a broader torque range than what was available in the Focus RS, but it suits the character of the Mustang pretty well. It also works really well in the 10-speed automatic. We had a chance to sample that car earlier and I was very surprised. You don't lose anything driving the automatic, but I kind of prefer the manual. Ford's claiming that 0 to 60 time, with the automatic, should be in the mid to upper four second range. Think about that for a second-- mid to upper four seconds for a four cylinder Mustang. I should mention these Recaro seats. These are fantastic. They're comfortable, hold you well, they breathe well. No complaints. If you can get these seats, get these seats. By not having that V8 in the nose, there's actually 200 pounds less weight in the front of the car, and that might not seem like a lot, but you notice it immediately. The car turns in with an eagerness that's really similar to the GT-350. That's amazing. Also part of the handling package are Pirelli P Zero course of fours, which are unique to this car. But those tires provide a great balance of grip and fun and they're very predictable. I can tell where the limits are all the time and that's just great on a road like this. They say all good roads are bad roads and this central California road is no exception. I think it's gotten worse since the last time I was here. But it serves to highlight how stiff this car suspension is, but it also highlights how good the MagneRide shocks are. There's very little compression, not a lot of body movement, and the tires are always planted on the ground, which is what you want in this road. Another part of the handling pack is a 355 Torsen limited slip. It gives you good acceleration but also gives you excellent traction coming in and out of corners. They've retooled the MagneRide they've re-tuned the stability control and the ABM system to allow you to trail brake the car. It'll actually rotate just the tiniest bit going into corners and it's a lot of fun. It's something you wouldn't expect that a car this size. With this car's broad power band, excellent traction, quick front end, really good brakes, Ford has essentially built a momentum Mustang. Who would've thought that was possible? Thanks for watching and stay tuned because we have a lot more coming your way. Hit subscribe and be sure to check us out on Facebook and Instagram. And head over to edmunds.com for any of your car shopping needs. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Features & Specs
|Mach 1 2dr Coupe
5.0L 8cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$51,720
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
The least-expensive 2021 Ford Mustang is the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,720.
Other versions include:
Mach 1 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $51,720
