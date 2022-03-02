Ford Ranger-based Everest Is Dope, But You Can't Have One

Ford just introduced a redesigned Everest midsize SUV, but it is not coming to America despite being based on the next-generation Ford Ranger platform.

That's a shame because it could be to Ford what the capable Grand Cherokee is to Jeep or what the popular 4Runner is to Toyota. But another midsize SUV in the lineup might also cannibalize Ford Explorer sales. So instead of getting into the great-looking Everest, you'll need to settle for the orange-trimmed Explorer Timberline.

Truck-based underpinnings provide real off-roading capability

Like that original Explorer and today's Bronco, the Ford Everest employs rugged body-on-frame construction and sits high on its suspension to supply plenty of ground clearance. Forward of the windshield, the Everest looks similar to the new 2023 Ford Ranger, but from the front doors back, it adopts traditional, boxy SUV design and proportions.

Three rows of seats and available luxury trimmings