Ford Ranger-based Everest Is Dope, But You Can't Have One

- Ranger-based Ford Everest is a rugged midsize three-row SUV.
- It uses the same SUV recipe as the original Ford Explorer and today's Bronco.
- It could be a big hit in America if Ford would send it here.
Ford just introduced a redesigned Everest midsize SUV, but it is not coming to America despite being based on the next-generation Ford Ranger platform.
That's a shame because it could be to Ford what the capable Grand Cherokee is to Jeep or what the popular 4Runner is to Toyota. But another midsize SUV in the lineup might also cannibalize Ford Explorer sales. So instead of getting into the great-looking Everest, you'll need to settle for the orange-trimmed Explorer Timberline.
Like that original Explorer and today's Bronco, the Ford Everest employs rugged body-on-frame construction and sits high on its suspension to supply plenty of ground clearance. Forward of the windshield, the Everest looks similar to the new 2023 Ford Ranger, but from the front doors back, it adopts traditional, boxy SUV design and proportions.
Inside, the Everest seats up to seven people in three rows of seats. Interior photos show clean design, a digital instrument panel, and a large touchscreen infotainment system mounted in portrait orientation on the center of the dashboard. The top trim level shows off quilted leather upholstery, exposed stitching and ambient interior lighting. Additionally, the Everest offers heated and ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, and surround-view and forward-view camera systems.
In the parts of the world where the Ford Everest is available, diesel engines are the rule rather than the exception. The Everest will be available with 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter V6 diesel engines. However, Ford's laudable 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine is also available. The four-wheel-drive system includes two-wheel drive, automatic 4WD, and a transfer case with both 4-Hi and 4-Lo that drivers activate using buttons on the center console. Additionally, the Everest comes with multiple driving and terrain management modes.
Based on this hardware, the Everest is likely more capable in the rough than the Explorer, but probably isn't as comfortable to drive on pavement.
The new Ford Everest is a good-looking vehicle that we think would slot nicely in the automaker's U.S. lineup between the existing Bronco and Explorer. We also think Americans would likely buy the Everest in significant numbers. But sadly, we're not expected to get the chance.
What do you think? Is the Everest something you or someone you know would like to buy instead of a Bronco, Explorer, Grand Cherokee or 4Runner? Tell us about it in the comments below.