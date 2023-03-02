The Tesla Supercharger Network Is Officially Open to Everyone

There is a catch, however. For now, there are only a few Tesla Supercharger stations that feature what the company is calling the "magic dock." For the uninitiated, Teslas use a proprietary plug to charge their cars, while most other automakers use a combined charging system or CCS plug and socket. A magic dock has a built-in CCS plug and the user can unlock the plug via the Tesla app.

You'll have to download the Tesla app on your phone and select the "Charge your non-Tesla" option. The app will prompt you to push the Tesla charger in and when the charging cable pops out of the charge station, out with it comes the CCS adapter. It looks relatively seamless, and for Tesla owners the process hasn't changed. There's also the question of cost, and right now Tesla is charging non-Tesla owners a higher rate than its own customers, according to MotorTrend. There is also a $12.99 a month membership, which unlocks the rate that Tesla owners are charged while they, well, charge. Right now the difference reportedly amounts to 10 cents per kWh.