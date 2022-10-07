First Drive: 2023 Nissan Ariya Has the Right Idea

What is the Ariya?

Nissan pioneered the affordable EV with its Leaf hatchback that launched for the 2011 model year. But a lot has changed since, with newer EVs becoming larger, quicker and capable of considerably longer range. Now Nissan finally has a rival to the likes of the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Toyota bZ4X and Volkswagen ID.4: the 2023 Nissan Ariya.

The Ariya is a four-door compact crossover SUV with seats for up to five passengers. It's spacious inside and offers the latest technology features like dual 12.3-inch screens and an available hands-free driving mode on select highways. It's also capable of driving about 300 miles on a full charge, according to Nissan, which is a competitive distance for this class of EV.

What are the Ariya's power and range?

Many electric SUVs give you two choices for battery size, and the Ariya follows that trend. The base version of the Ariya has a 63-kWh battery pack. This is similar in capacity to the standard battery packs in the Mustang Mach-E and Hyundai Ioniq 5. It can be paired with either a single electric motor for front-wheel drive (214 horsepower) or a dual-motor setup that provides all-wheel drive (335 hp).

With this configuration, Nissan says you can expect about 216 miles of range on a full charge with front-wheel drive and 205 miles with all-wheel drive. These distances are below average for the class — typically you can expect around 230-240 miles with a base electric SUV — but it should still be sufficient if most of your driving is commuting and around town.

For more long-distance driving capability, you'll want the extended-range battery. This has a 87-kWh capacity and provides a little more power as well — 238 hp with FWD and 389 hp. With the big battery and FWD, the Ariya has a Nissan-estimated of range of 304 miles. This is more competitive and similar to what you see in rival EVs. Of course, we'll know for sure how the Ariya performs once we get one in for a full test and run it through our Edmunds real-world range and consumption test.

How does the Ariya drive?