Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Dodge Durango

New special edition is the highlight of what could be the final year of production

  • Dodge isn’t touching the Durango too heavily this late in its life cycle.
  • The Durango Citadel can now get the comprehensive Tow N Go package.
  • A blind-spot monitor is now standard on all models.

This could be the final year for the Dodge Durango if earlier reports remain true, but for now, Dodge isn’t messing with the Durango formula. Instead, the automaker is primarily building off the success of the Charger and Challenger Last Call models with the Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI — powered, naturally, by a Hemi V8.

Minor changes for 2024

Because Dodge is getting ready to usher in a whole new era of vehicles, the rest of the Durango lineup only sees slight upgrades. The Citadel model now has the option to get the Tow N Go package — previously only available on the R/T — which adds upgraded brakes, Bilstein adaptive dampers, an electronically controlled rear limited-slip differential, an integrated trailer brake controller and a Class IV trailer hitch. It also increases towing capacity to 8,700 pounds.

In terms of safety, a blind-spot monitor is now standard, and if you opt for the Trailer Tow Group, the monitor now expands to include the trailer’s blind spot too.

Same engines

While the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer have dropped their Hemi V8s in favor of the new downsized Hurricane turbocharged inline-six engine, the Durango continues with its same four engine options for 2024. A 3.6-liter V6 engine is standard, though a trio of V8s are available: a 5.7-liter V8, the 6.4-liter 392 V8 and the 700-plus-hp Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V8. 

Edmunds says

If you want to get in on one of the last Hemi V8 engines ever produced, then act fast because Dodge’s special-edition Last Call models will go quickly. If you’re not after one of the hot-rod Durangos, then there are other, more recently updated three-row SUVs to consider, including the Kia Telluride and Toyota Grand Highlander.

