Driving the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Electric Family Hauler With Plenty of Wow

There's no doubt about it: Technology is one of the EQS SUV's strong suits. To start you have two choices: a 12.8-inch central touchscreen standard on the EQS SUV 450 and 450+ or the 56-inch Hyperscreen standard on the 580. The latter ensconces three displays — including one in front of the passenger — in one curved glass enclosure. Both options run on the latest version of Mercedes' MBUX operating system, which is responsive and has a delightfully high-resolution screen. Of particular note are the voice controls, which can be activated with a simple "Hey, Mercedes" and carry out commands from radio and navigation to climate and seat controls.

Back to the screens. Mercedes includes as standard augmented reality navigation, updated to clearly transpose arrows and other graphics atop a forward-facing camera view to quite literally guide you to destinations. As an optional feature you can also have this system installed in the head-up display. The overall effect is charming and helpful, though it takes some practice making on-the-fly decisions in unfamiliar areas. As for the Hyperscreen specifically, the center display is dramatically larger than the standard touchscreen and presents a world of information to the driver. Without question, it's impressive — but at what point is there too much? It can be difficult to train your eye to find the info you want, having to wade through all the info you see. We also criticize Tesla for hiding nearly all vehicle functions in the screen, and while the EQS SUV does have some physical buttons and you can adjust the mirrors and air vents without digging into MBUX, the sheer amount of adjustability within the screen is dizzying. But again, there's no denying the Hyperscreen's flair. Passengers can research locations and toss directions to the center display, adjust any number of vehicle functions, or research detailed electric energy infographics in real time. It's remarkable. It's also overwhelming.

How is the EQS SUV's storage?

If optioned with the third row of seats, you can squeeze a mere 7 cubic feet in the cargo area, but Mercedes says that's still enough for four golf bags and we're inclined to believe that estimate. With the third row stowed, there's up to 28 cubic feet behind the second row. And at its maximum with those seats folded flat, capacity jumps to 71 cubic feet. (Without the third row, the metrics are 31 cubic feet and 74 cubic feet, respectively.) Unlike many other EVs, there's no front trunk (frunk) under the hood.

In the passenger compartment, there are plenty of moderately sized pockets, bins and cupholders for your personal effects. There's also a wireless charging pad for your phone and a large tray under the center console that can accept larger items.

Can the EQS SUV go off-road?