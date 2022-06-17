Your GMC Hummer EV Is About To Cost You $6,250 More

- Starting tomorrow, GMC will increase the price of the Hummer EV by more than $6,000
- If you're considering buying a Hummer EV, lock in a reservation today
- Hummer EV3X pickup reservation holders will soon be able to customize their trucks
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is the modern reincarnation of a famous (or, perhaps, infamous) American icon. Its sheer presence isn't matched anywhere else in the automotive world, and after our first drive, we called it a clever reinvention of the Hummer for a new generation of buyers. GMC says it has collected more than 77,500 reservations for the pickup and its related SUV variant, which is good news for the brand. But the incoming $6,250 price hike is not good news for potential buyers.
You read that right. Starting June 18, 2022, the price of every Hummer EV, regardless of trim, will cost an additional $6,250. GMC says the price hike comes as a result of "the increase in the price of commodity parts, technology and logistics." GMC also notes that "final pricing is determined based on selected options and packages, as well as the price the customer and dealership agree upon at the time of vehicle ordering."
We've all heard about the microchip shortage, rising materials costs and the general lack of parts availability right now. Even tires are hard to find at the moment. As much as it's going to hurt your wallet, GMC's reasoning is clear. That said, a single day’s notice is drastic when compared to automotive newcomer Lucid and their announcement of upcoming price increases three weeks before they went into effect. If you were on the fence about placing a Hummer EV reservation, you might want to decide very quickly.
The other major news is that those who have placed reservations for the pickup's EV3X model will soon be able to configure their vehicle. That means buyers can finally pick a color and which options they want, including the Extreme Off-Road package or the larger battery pack, which enables the ridiculously named Watts To Freedom launch control mode.
Edmunds says
Midyear price increases are, unfortunately, becoming more common due to a number of factors. The 2022 GMC Hummer EV isn't immune, and potential buyers should lock in their reservation now to avoid being charged more tomorrow.