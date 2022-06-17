Your GMC Hummer EV Is About To Cost You $6,250 More

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is the modern reincarnation of a famous (or, perhaps, infamous) American icon. Its sheer presence isn't matched anywhere else in the automotive world, and after our first drive, we called it a clever reinvention of the Hummer for a new generation of buyers. GMC says it has collected more than 77,500 reservations for the pickup and its related SUV variant, which is good news for the brand. But the incoming $6,250 price hike is not good news for potential buyers.

You read that right. Starting June 18, 2022, the price of every Hummer EV, regardless of trim, will cost an additional $6,250. GMC says the price hike comes as a result of "the increase in the price of commodity parts, technology and logistics." GMC also notes that "final pricing is determined based on selected options and packages, as well as the price the customer and dealership agree upon at the time of vehicle ordering."