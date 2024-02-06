2024 Genesis G70 First Drive Review: A Bigger Engine Makes for a Better Car

The 2024 Genesis G70, which is the brand's smallest and most affordable luxury sedan, gets a handful of changes this year. Genesis introduced the G70 for 2019 and gave it a big update for 2022 that included fresh styling, a revised interior, an improved infotainment system and ehanced advanced driver aids. The 2024 updates are less comprehensive by comparison, though a more powerful base engine does breathe some new life into the car. How much does it move the needle against the Acura TLX, Lexus IS and stalwart small European luxury sedans? We had a chance to drive the 2024 G70 to find out.

What's under the G70's hood?

The G70's previous base engine was a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produced 252 horsepower. While that's a decent amount of power for a small luxury sedan, the 2024 model's new mill is substantially stronger. Now upsized to 2.5 liters, the engine — which comes in the renamed G70's 2.5T base trim level — cranks out 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. That makes it one of the most powerful you'll find in the class, one-upping the base engines in the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The G70's optional engine, a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 for the 3.3T trim, carries over unchanged with its 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. No matter what engine you opt for, it's paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. All-wheel drive is available with both engines.