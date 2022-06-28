Driven: The Mercedes-AMG C 43 Gets a Trick Turbo Boost

On the road

Since the electrically assisted turbo is the big story here, we'll start with that. And, frankly, it's amazing that an engine with a power output in excess of 200 hp per liter is this easy to drive in regular traffic. We've spent time in the GLA 45 AMG, which uses the same engine and makes about the same power but doesn't have the trick turbo and it's an entirely different ballgame. The C 43 is considerably smoother and offers smoother acceleration, especially at part throttle and at low engine speeds.

And when the turbo is finally getting enough exhaust gas to spin up without electrical assistance, the handoff lessens the spike of power you're expecting, again, making the C 43 a far more civilized experience than the frenetic GLA 45. This extra refinement will not be lost on the C-Class buyer. But, again to the credit of this new turbo technology, the rush to redline is no less addictive and no less eye-opening. We do wish the engine sounded a bit better, as well as included some of the trademark turbo whistle you get from such a heavily boosted engine, but the isolation from excessive noise is probably more in line with the character of the C-Class.

Speaking of noise, there is a lot of it coming from the tires. Our test car wore highly capable Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber but we found the constant din almost too much from a car that otherwise comes across as luxurious.

Buyers experienced with a Mercedes with an AMG badge on it will immediately be familiar with the ride of the C 43. We're not going to go so far as to call it punishing, but it is more than a little stiff, even in the car's Comfort mode. This is a carry over from the last AMG C-Class we tested, a car that also struggled with ride quality on a less than perfect road. We do appreciate the ability to set the suspension independently of the C 43's other performance parameters.