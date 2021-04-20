The 2021 Rivian R1T is the First New Electric Pickup Truck in 23 Years

- The Rivian R1T will be the first modern EV pickup ...
- ... but it owes a lot to the '90s-era Chevy S-10 Electric and Ford Ranger EV, which we'd forgive you for never having heard of
In June, Rivian will become the first automaker this millennium to deliver a fully electric pickup truck to the masses when the 2021 Rivian R1T debuts. Well, to the market, at least, since its starting price of nearly $70,000 isn't exactly what we'd consider budget-friendly.
But while Rivian rightfully deserves credit for beating GMC, Bollinger and Lordstown Motors to the electric truck market, two other automakers' battery-fed pickups predate the R1T by more than two decades.
Let's take a trip down memory lane in the Chevrolet S-10 Electric and Ford Ranger EV.