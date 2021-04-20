The 2021 Rivian R1T is the First New Electric Pickup Truck in 23 Years

Made. The '90s, you may recall, offered a hotbed of experiments that had zero staying power. The Apple Newton. Bowl haircuts. Pauly Shore. There were also a few EVs — the first true alternatives to fossil-fueled vehicles since gasoline won out in the early days of the automobile. The GM EV1 is probably the most famous early-modern electric vehicle, but Chevrolet also got in on the action.

The Chevrolet S-10 Electric debuted in 1997 as a single-cab compact truck. Bizarrely for a pickup, the 114-horsepower electric motor powered the front wheels rather than the rears. While we couldn't source official performance figures from Chevrolet, the U.S. Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory tested an S-10 Electric and reported that it accelerated from 0 to 50 mph — yes, that's 50, not 60 — in a leisurely 9.75 seconds. Initially, the S-10 Electric utilized 26 lead-acid batteries that provided just 33 miles of driving range per the EPA, though a nickel metal hydride battery pack that bumped the range up to 72 miles was subsequently introduced.

Most S-10 Electrics were fleet leases, but a few were sold to fleets and thus avoided the crusher that awaited all lease returns. Today, one of those non-leased S-10 Electrics will pop up every now and then for sale online. They aren't prohibitively expensive overall, and some Chevrolet fans won't have a problem plunking down a few thousand dollars for this automotive curio.

