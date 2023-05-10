Driven: The 2024 Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge Are Better With One Motor

Single motor, several benefits

Believe it or not, this marks the first time since the 1990s that Volvo will sell a rear-wheel-drive car. And if you’re thinking that the company has gone through a massive change of heart with a new emphasis on driver engagement and fun … you’d be wrong. Instead, the reason for rear-wheel drive is all about the brand’s ongoing love affair with safety.

Decades of experience that we’ve gathered from driving internal-combustion-engine cars in bad weather tells us that power only at the rear axle tends to be bad for traction. According to Volvo engineers, RWD is actually preferable to FWD in electric vehicles for two reasons. The mass of the batteries creates a more balanced weight distribution and lower center of gravity, so the car won't naturally want to rotate around the front. And the front wheels have difficulty solely dealing with massive amounts of immediate torque from the motor. Any driving excitement gained from this switch is really just an added bonus.

The motor itself is also exciting for Volvo as it’s a new unit designed completely in-house for the first time. Powered by an 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack, it produces 248 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Volvo also tweaked the battery pack's chemistry to improve the charging speed for XC40 and C40 Recharge models with the single motor. Volvo says single-motor cars can juice up from 10% to 80% battery capacity in 28 minutes — six minutes faster than the twin-motor cars. The peak charge rate for the single-motor is also improved at 200 kW compared to 150 kW for the twin-motor.

All of that is well and good, but the most obvious selling point is the better range. When equipped with the single-motor, Volvo expects the C40 to get an EPA-estimated range of 297 miles and the XC40 Recharge right behind it at 293 miles. For context, that’s a 40-mile improvement over the more powerful twin-motor cars. Based on prior testing, I think that over 300 miles is a definite possibility when we complete our Edmunds real-world range test. Stayed tuned on that front.