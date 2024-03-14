Gas vs. hybrid

Under the Nautilus' hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The standard gas-only version develops 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, and is matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. That's essentially the same output as last year's Nautilus, and it trails entry-level versions of segment leaders like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Genesis GV80 and Lexus RX. However, the standard Nautilus is more potent than the Lincoln's crosstown rival, the Cadillac XT5.

The twin-turbo V6 is gone for 2024, but Lincoln does offer a powertrain upgrade in the form of a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid. For an extra $1,500, the hybrid offers a combined 310 hp and a healthy bump from 21 mpg to 30 mpg in the EPA's city driving cycle. The hybrid setup is exclusively paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission.

While I miss the thrust of the old twin-turbo V6, this electrified four-cylinder has decent juice. The Nautilus rolls away smoothly from a stop, and there's no drivetrain jolt when the engine fires up. Power delivery is uninterrupted thanks to the continuously variable automatic transmission, and even in the default drive mode, the transmission reacts quickly to throttle inputs. The only downside is the crunchy brake action right before you come to a stop. The regenerative braking force applies invisibly, but the handoff to the friction brakes in the last few miles per hour is a bit jerky.

The non-hybrid Nautilus produces none of the wonky brake feel of the hybrid. However, the engine is noticeably more lethargic, and the 250 horses aren't quite up to the task of moving this midsize luxury SUV with authority. The thrum of the four-cylinder is evident, while the hybrid cruises along nearly silently.

Combined with the significant fuel economy benefits afforded by this powertrain, most buyers will be best served by the hybrid. An owner will likely find the right brake pedal pressure after extended time behind the wheel.

On the road

In its Normal drive mode, the Nautilus' steering is light and effortless, and the suspension tuning is pretty soft. The Nautilus is so softly sprung that I even consulted the window sticker to see if my example was fitted with an air suspension. No joy; a steel suspension is standard across the board. But Reserve and Black Label models are equipped with adaptive dampers, and these make all the difference.

Switching to Excite mode in a model equipped with adaptive dampers, the ride gets noticeably firmer, and the steering becomes more responsive. Lumbering through sedate downtown Palm Springs, the change to this more engaging mode pays dividends. The ride that previously felt floaty is now buttoned down and well controlled. The throttle is slightly more sensitive in this drive mode — requiring a light foot to avoid rocketing away from a stop light — but the improved ride is worth the trade-off.