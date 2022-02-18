The Corvette used its lighter overall weight and mid-engine layout to jump out to an early lead, while the Blackwing relied on overwhelming power to catch up. Read on to see who nosed out whom.

U-Drags 101

So what's a U-Drag anyway? In short, it's a one-of-a-kind drag race devised by Edmunds as the ultimate test of acceleration, braking and handling. The car that wins isn't necessarily better in all three areas; rather, it's the one that's better at putting it all together. Starting side by side, the two vehicles accelerate through the quarter-mile mark before braking into a U-turn (U-Drags — get it?) and accelerating back to where they started. Then we switch drivers and positions on the track and do it again.

Check out the diagram below to get a visual and then scroll down for the details on how this inaugural U-Drags throwdown played out.