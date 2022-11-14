Driven: 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 Is Limited-Edition Awesomeness

What the heck is a BST Edition 270?

Believe us, you are not the only one with that question, so let’s start there. According to Christian Samson, product attributes lead for Polestar, the name honors a fast version of the Polestar 2 that ran up the hill at Goodwood in 2021. That car was known internally as “the Beast,” and here in production form, B-S-T is a wink to that nickname. As for 270, it’s not some special number in the world of Polestar — nope, 270 just happened to be about the right production capacity for a car like this.

Not exactly a name dripping in nostalgia, but, hey, this is Polestar we’re talking about, not Ferrari. This car will end up being rarer than some Ferraris, however. At 270 units, it's an extremely limited production run for a car that is otherwise mass-produced. That’s roughly half of the Bugatti Chirons that will exist in the world.

And the production process itself for the BST is surprisingly fun. The car will start life as a Polestar 2 dual-motor Performance pack. After assembly there, it heads to the old Polestar 1 factory where Samson’s team of fun-loving gearheads gets to work. They start by lowering the ride height by 1 inch (25 mm) and adding a front strut brace connecting the shock towers. The manually adjustable Öhlins dampers remain effectively unchanged. From there, the team adds 21-inch forged aluminum wheels and stickier Pirelli tires, both of which were custom-made for the BST. Bigger four-piston calipers and cross-drilled rotors finish off the hardware tweaks.

Visually, the BST 270 sets itself apart with paint-matched trim pieces in place of the usual black body cladding. There is also an optional black stripe with a “2” dropped right on the hood. As a whole, the BST looks menacing.