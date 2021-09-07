Tesla vs. Tesla: Model S Plaid Races Model Y Performance

Our long-term 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance is a quick car. In fact, it's the winningest vehicle that's participated in our ongoing racing series, out-accelerating the Mustang Shelby GT500, Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Porsche Taycan, among others.

Problem is, the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid is a significantly quicker car. In fact, the Model S Plaid is the quickest car Edmunds has ever tested.

We brought these two Tesla vehicles together not to see who would win — that would be obvious. No, we wanted to see just how big the gap is between a quick car and a really quick car.

Watch the video to see more.