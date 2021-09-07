Tesla vs. Tesla: Model S Plaid Races Model Y Performance

- Everything seems slow compared to the Model S Plaid.
- The Plaid's 151 mph quarter-mile trap speed is 35 mph higher than the Model Y's!
Our long-term 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance is a quick car. In fact, it's the winningest vehicle that's participated in our ongoing racing series, out-accelerating the Mustang Shelby GT500, Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Porsche Taycan, among others.
Problem is, the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid is a significantly quicker car. In fact, the Model S Plaid is the quickest car Edmunds has ever tested.
We brought these two Tesla vehicles together not to see who would win — that would be obvious. No, we wanted to see just how big the gap is between a quick car and a really quick car.
Watch the video to see more.
No matter how you feel about the company, there's no denying Tesla makes quick cars. Our Model Y has been a consistent performer, but the Model S Plaid takes things to a whole new level.
Consider the following: The Tesla Model S Plaid's 0-60 mph result, 2.3 seconds, is a smaller gap than the difference between these two EVs at the quarter mile. At 9.4 seconds, the Model S passes the quarter mile 2.4 seconds before the Tesla Model Y. Oh, and it's going 150 mph, or 35 mph higher than the 2020 Tesla Model Y. That difference is staggering.
The Tesla Model S' stopping performance is less impressive. While it posted the same 108-foot best stop as the Tesla Model Y, its braking system felt overworked by the acceleration and the Model S' hefty 4,842-pound weight. The brake pedal started to feel long after a third quarter-mile run. With great power comes the need for great and consistent stopping power.
We knew the Model S Plaid would be quicker than the Model Y Performance. But seeing the difference on video only makes the Plaid's performance more impressive.
