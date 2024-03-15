2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Prototype First Drive: More Comfortable and Competent

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class might be an iconic model, but even it’s not immune to the march of regulation, and Mercedes-Benz has had to adopt a more planet-friendly powertrain for its mighty off-road model. That means the 2025 G 550 replaces the familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with a 3.0-liter inline-six with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The new powertrain might lose a V and a pair of cylinders over the outgoing eight-cylinder but brings a number of advantages over it, too.

The benefits start with the power output. The old G 550 delivered 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque, but this inline-six brings more. Mercedes is not disclosing output for any version yet, but concedes to "around" 330 kW for the European-spec models — or around 442 hp from the gas engine — on this drive, with the integrated starter generator (or ISG) adding around 20 hp. Torque output sees more significant gains, with around 413 lb-ft from the engine assisted by a further 147 lb-ft from the ISG.

All told, the new powerplant offers around 100 lb-ft more torque than the V8 and benefits not just performance. We expect the current model's 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds to drop, while on- and off-road the G-Class should haul more, and more easily. The extra power underhood is great, but the changes are primarily executed in a bid to gain efficiency, which was never the V8’s strong point. Expect a sizable jump in fuel economy over the V8’s listed 13 mpg city and 16 mpg highway ratings, then, with Mercedes engineers saying its figures compared favorably to the outgoing G400d turbodiesel model that’s not sold in the U.S. As such, we think a 20-plus mpg highway figure isn’t beyond the realm of possibility here.