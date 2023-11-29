The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Is Very Good, Even in Very Bad Weather

Frankly, I was more interested in getting behind the wheel than looking at the E-Ray, and with such an insane powertrain, who could blame me? The E-Ray has the same 6.2-liter V8 as the Stingray, making 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. But this hybrid also has an electric motor on the front axle that produces 160 hp and 125 lb-ft, powered by a 1.9-kWh battery pack mounted in the center console. I’ll do the math for you: That’s a combined 655 hp to play with and, for the first time ever on a Corvette, all-wheel drive.

The tighter the road, the faster you’ll go

These are words ripped directly from my good friend Kurt Niebuhr’s first drive review of the E-Ray and it’s the perfect way to summarize the car. Even with all-season rubber and temps in the low 40s, the E-Ray clung to the road like an absolute champion. The grip was truly astounding, especially in tight hairpins. I’m sure that on a hot day without any moisture on the ground the optional Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires would be the better move, but in this scenario the all-seasons felt great.

What’s funny about the E-Ray is that you really have to push deep into the throttle to feel the electric motor come alive. Most of the time it feels like you're driving a regular Stingray, with smooth acceleration and a palpable exhaust crackle. But a brave foot awakens the front axle, adding in plentiful e-power to make up for the any gap in torque. It’s a very clever piece of engineering that feels completely unique. In simple terms, this is a hybrid but it behaves more like a shot of nitrous to the V8 — adding power when it’s needed most.