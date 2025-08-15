- Two concepts hint at an expanded Corvette lineup.
- The Corvette CX is a road-focused EV, while the CX.R is a hybrid racer.
- Both will be available to "drive" in Gran Turismo 7.
Future Corvettes Could Look Like These Vision Gran Turismo Concepts
You'll be able to 'drive' both in Gran Turismo 7
General Motors is giving the world a glimpse of what its future Corvettes will look like with the debut of two concepts, the CX and the CX.R Vision Gran Turismo. Neither will be appearing in showrooms anytime soon, but they do point to an era in which the Corvette could extend beyond a single model and grow to be a range of different cars.
CX is an electric hypercar with an Instagram-friendly cockpit
The CX is designed to be an uncompromising road and track car. It's an EV with four motors (one for each wheel) and a combined output of over 2,000 horsepower. For context, this is roughly double the power of the already extraordinary Corvette ZR1. Given that the battery size is a comparatively modest 90 kWh, though, we wouldn’t expect it to go too far in the Edmunds EV Range Test.
To cope with all this performance, the CX features some pioneering aerodynamic aids including a vacuum fan system to channel air through and over the bodywork to create downforce, pushing the car onto the track to enhance cornering speeds. Other parts of the car, such as the front diffuser and rear wing, are also active, adjusting to optimize the airflow and maximize grip.
Arguably the concept's biggest party piece, though, is the fighter-jet-style canopy that opens automatically as the driver approaches. The windshield then transforms into a digital display, while all the major controls are integrated into the steering wheel. It's fantastic in the true sense of the word.
CX.R Vision Gran Turismo is a virtual racer
The CX.R Vision Gran Turismo imagines the future of sports car racing and, in common with the CX road car, will be available to "drive" in the forthcoming Gran Turismo 7 console game. Its vibe is more raw and functional, with lots of exposed carbon fiber in the cockpit.
The racer is a hybrid. A 2.0-liter twin-turbo V8 — which allegedly revs to a lofty 15,000 rpm — sits behind the driver and produces up to 900 hp. It runs on renewable e-fuel and drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed gearbox. Then there are three electric motors — one for each of the front wheels and another mounted in the transmission — delivering a total output in excess of 2,000 hp.
The bottom line
Corvette fans will notice some familiar design signatures, including the taillights and the shape of the nose, but these concepts look forward, not back. It’s all about creating a level of excitement about Corvette as a stand-alone brand rather than one model from Chevrolet. We expect to see more concepts like these as this bold vision takes shape.