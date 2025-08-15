Future Corvettes Could Look Like These Vision Gran Turismo Concepts

CX is an electric hypercar with an Instagram-friendly cockpit

The CX is designed to be an uncompromising road and track car. It's an EV with four motors (one for each wheel) and a combined output of over 2,000 horsepower. For context, this is roughly double the power of the already extraordinary Corvette ZR1. Given that the battery size is a comparatively modest 90 kWh, though, we wouldn’t expect it to go too far in the Edmunds EV Range Test.

To cope with all this performance, the CX features some pioneering aerodynamic aids including a vacuum fan system to channel air through and over the bodywork to create downforce, pushing the car onto the track to enhance cornering speeds. Other parts of the car, such as the front diffuser and rear wing, are also active, adjusting to optimize the airflow and maximize grip.

Arguably the concept's biggest party piece, though, is the fighter-jet-style canopy that opens automatically as the driver approaches. The windshield then transforms into a digital display, while all the major controls are integrated into the steering wheel. It's fantastic in the true sense of the word.