These Are the Cheapest Cars, SUVs and Trucks in 2024

Even though new cars keep getting more expensive, finding a good, cheap car is perhaps the easiest it has ever been. That mostly comes down to the fact that "cheap" is no longer a byword for "bad" — at least, not in the world of cars.

With this in mind, we've compiled a list of the cheapest cars, SUVs and trucks on sale in 2024. Every car on this list brings something unique to the table, be it affordability, a great suite of tech, a surprisingly nice interior, or "gotta-have-that" optional extras at reasonable prices.

Of course, while all of these inexpensive cars are better than they've ever been, there's always going to be one that rises above the rest of the pack. That's why at the end of each segment we pick the one we'd actually park in our garage. So, who's on the list, who wins and who loses? Check out the video below to find out.