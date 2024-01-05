Skip to main content
These Are the Cheapest Cars, SUVs and Trucks in 2024

These vehicles prove there's a difference between "inexpensive" and "cheap"

  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • We narrow down the list of cheapest cars, trucks and SUVs on sale in 2024.
  • In each segment, we detail three excellent options.
  • At the end of each segment, we pick the one we'd actually spend our money on.

Even though new cars keep getting more expensive, finding a good, cheap car is perhaps the easiest it has ever been. That mostly comes down to the fact that "cheap" is no longer a byword for "bad" — at least, not in the world of cars.

With this in mind, we've compiled a list of the cheapest cars, SUVs and trucks on sale in 2024. Every car on this list brings something unique to the table, be it affordability, a great suite of tech, a surprisingly nice interior, or "gotta-have-that" optional extras at reasonable prices.

Of course, while all of these inexpensive cars are better than they've ever been, there's always going to be one that rises above the rest of the pack. That's why at the end of each segment we pick the one we'd actually park in our garage. So, who's on the list, who wins and who loses? Check out the video below to find out.

Edmunds says

While there are certainly no losers in this group, we think our picks are the cream of their respective crops.

